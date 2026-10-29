Further statement issued on the health of Sir Tom Jones

Nation.Cymru staff

Sir Tom Jones has had to postpone more concerts on the US leg of his world tour after being taken ill – with a new message posted online.

Two days ago a message was posted on the Welsh legend’s social media platforms informing fans he had been taken ill with ‘a bad case of the flu’ and ‘following doctor’s advice’ he had to reschedule shows in Los Angeles and San Diego.

Now the singer has revealed he has had to posptpone another show.

A post on his social media platforms read:

‘Following doctor’s advice for another day of rest, I unfortunately must reschedule tomorrow night’s show in Yaamava Resort & Casino, Highland, CA. To Friday November 6th 2026.

‘Again I’m truly sorry for any inconvenience caused. I look forward to seeing you all soon’.

All tickets for the original date will remain valid, however, if customers are unable to attend the re-scheduled date, they are advised to contact their original point of purchase for a full refund.

It follows a first message informing fans of his illness, which read:

“I’ve had a great time these last few weeks, completing 20 shows and singing for wonderful audiences across the USA, but unexpectedly I’ve been hit with a bad case of the flu.

“Following doctor’s advice, I unfortunately have to reschedule tonight’s show in Los Angeles and tomorrow’s show in San Diego. I’ve had news that these shows will now be re-scheduled as follows- The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, San Diego on Tuesday November 3rd and The Greek Theatre, Los Angeles on Wednesday November 4th.

I’m truly sorry for any inconvenience caused. I look forward to seeing you all soon”.

All tickets for the original dates will remain valid, however, if customers are unable to attend the re-scheduled dates, they are advised to contact their original point of purchase for a full refund.

Sir Tom Jones last postponed a live concert due to illness on 22 July 2025.

He was forced to pull out of a performance in Bremen, Germany, just hours before he was scheduled to take the stage after contracting an upper respiratory infection.

Prior to that, notable health-related disruptions to his touring schedule included:

July 2022: Postponed a show in Budapest, Hungary, after being diagnosed with viral laryngitis.

July 2018: Cancelled a string of UK and European dates (including shows in London, Chester, and Finland) after being hospitalised with a severe bacterial infection.

September 2017: Postponed an entire US tour just days before it was set to begin to undergo hip replacement surgery.

Despite now being well into his 80s, the singing superstar has received rave reviews on the US leg of his world tour, with his voice being described as ‘better than ever’.

The postponing of shows comes as petition calling for him to be reinstated as a judge on The Voice UK has received thousands of signatures, after he revealed in recent weeks that he had been axed from the next series of the show.

A JustGiving campaign petition is nearing 80,000 signatures and fans continue to sign every day.

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