Gai Toms shares songs from lost lockdown album

Nation Cymru staff

Welsh singer-songwriter Gai Toms has returned with music from a lost album which was recorded during lockdown which stands as a deeply personal musical tribute to love, loss and the search for light in the darkness following the death of his mother to Covid.

The critically acclaimed singer’s new album is inspired by grief, childhood cinema memories and the celestial beauty of Comet NEOWISE, and to give a taste of the full-length project, he’s released ‘Radar / Seren Wib’ (‘Radar / Shooting Star’), a double single taken from the long-awaited album ‘Y Filltir Gron’ (‘The Circular Mile’) on Recordiau SBENSH.

A November release date for the album is yet to be confirmed.

Written during the 2020 lockdown, following the loss of his mother to COVID-19, both songs capture the complex emotions of bereavement, exploring the enduring need for connection, love and light amid the darkness.

‘Radar’ pays homage to the blockbuster films of the 1970s and ’80s, including ‘Star Wars’, ‘E.T.’ and ‘Superman’, while tipping its hat to Porthmadog’s much loved former cinema, the Coliseum. Blending nostalgia with an imaginative retro sci-fi sensibility, the track draws on the cinematic worlds that shape our memories and offer an escape when life becomes difficult.

In contrast, ‘Seren Wib’ takes its inspiration from the appearance of Comet NEOWISE in July 2020. An abstract musical expression of a mother’s unconditional love, the song reflects the ebb and flow of grief, its shifting intensity, its moments of stillness and the unexpected flashes of beauty that can emerge from loss.

The ex Anweledig and Mim Twm Llai songster has never shied away from experimentation.

Together, the two tracks form a deeply personal meditation on love, memory and the search for meaning in the face of bereavement. Sung in Welsh, his mother tongue, Gai Toms combine gripping lyricism with ukulele, melodeon and atmospheric retro synth soundscapes. An another addition to his sonic repertoire.

The forthcoming album represents a long-delayed return to a body of work shaped by an extraordinary period of personal loss and reflection. Its resurrection feels less like revisiting the past than answering a call to give these songs, and the emotions behind them, the space they deserve.

A lost lockdown album, resurrected

“’Y Filltir Gron’ is my lost lockdown album! It’s been idle for over five years, and somehow I’ve managed to resurrect it. I had a pull of grief lately, as if it was a calling to get the job done.”

“It’s also Calan Gaeaf (Halloween), when the veil between the living and the dead is at its thinnest, the Celtic New Year. What better time to release such songs? They also have that ’80s sci-fi feel to them, perfect for autumnal vibes and a deep listening experience.” – Gai Toms

There are no plans for a conventional tour to accompany the release. Instead, the single and forthcoming album are conceived primarily as a listening experience, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in the music and its emotional landscape.

Gai Toms remains open to performing and discussing the work at intimate events, including gatherings centred on grief, loss and bereavement. His regular live performances will continue as usual, with the odd song added to the set.

Listen to new music from Gai Toms on Spotify and all other streaming platforms now.