Gaia: Wales’ first permanent installation of large illuminated artwork of the Earth comes to Cardiff

Nation Cymru staff

This month, Techniquest is set to unveil Gaia – a large-scale illuminated artwork of the Earth by internationally acclaimed UK artist, Luke Jerram and the first permanent installation in Wales.

Hanging above the main exhibition space of Cardiff Bay’s science discovery centre, the 6m artwork will act as a powerful focal point for environmental understanding, curiosity and action.

Measuring six metres in diameter, Gaia features 120dpi detailed imagery of the Earth’s surface from NASA’s Visible Earth series and has a 30-minute accompanying soundtrack by BAFTA award-winning composer, Dan Jones.

The slowly rotating, internally lit artwork creates a sense of the Overview Effect, often experienced by astronauts when viewing Earth from space — some of whom feature in the soundtrack. Common features include a feeling of awe for the planet, a profound understanding of the interconnection of all life, and a renewed sense of responsibility for taking care of the environment.

Multidisciplinary artist Luke Jerram graduated from art college at what is now Cardiff Metropolitan University and is known worldwide for his large-scale public artworks.

He said: “It’s a great pleasure to now have my work on permanent display in Wales for the first time, following record-breaking touring exhibitions of the Sun Helios and the Museum of the Moon at the National Museum Cardiff earlier this year.

“It gives me great hope that so many people are engaging with this series of work.

“I hope visitors to Techniquest’s Gaia get to see the Earth as if from space; an incredibly beautiful and precious place. An ecosystem we urgently need to look after – our only home.

“For our entire human existence, we have been gazing up at the moon and projecting all our hopes, dreams and wishes up there. Whereas it was only in 1968, following NASA’s Apollo 8 Mission, that we were able to see our planet floating in space.”

The installation of Gaia is the next major milestone in Techniquest’s 40th anniversary celebrations, following a busy summer where the science discovery centre launched ten new hands-on science exhibits, taking the total to over 130 across three floors.

The addition of Gaia – meaning the personification of the Earth in ancient Greek mythology – will spark conversations among visitors of all ages about the Earth, the climate and the role that science can play in solving global challenges.

For younger visitors, the installation will sit at the heart of Techniquest’s forthcoming Our World, One World programme. The newly developed environmental programme will feature exhibits, activities and live science demonstrations designed to help families, children and young people view and understand the Earth in different ways.

Sue Wardle, Techniquest CEO said: “Gaia will be much more than a breathtaking artwork; it will be a catalyst for learning, reflection and action.

“At a time when many young people feel anxious about the future of our planet, we want Techniquest to offer a different kind of conversation — one grounded in science but also creativity, hope and possibility.

“As the centrepiece of our environmental programme, Gaia will help visitors understand that Earth is our shared home, and that everyone has a part to play in protecting it.”

For adults, there will be a programme of evening events inspired by Gaia which explore art, science, people and planet, with the artwork taking centre stage.

The installation will launch on Thursday 24 September with After Hours: Gaia Gathering, a special Earth-focused edition of Techniquest’s popular adults-only events.

Techniquest is also collaborating with local independent businesses, artists and academics on the programme.

Tickets are now on sale for an evening yoga event in collaboration with MandaYoga, a pottery painting workshop hosted by Peggy’s Pots, plus a series of panel discussions and talks featuring Luke Jerram himself and researchers from Cardiff University, with more events to follow.

Gaia officially launches at Techniquest’s After Hours: Gaia Gathering event, Thursday 24 September 7pm.

The installation will then be on display permanently for all visitors to enjoy.

Visitors planning to travel to Techniquest by train can benefit from a 50% saving on tickets through the National Rail Days Out scheme (date exclusions may apply), and a 25% saving in the gift shop through a long-standing partnership with Transport for Wales, promoting sustainable travel options.

Tickets and more information about Gaia can be found at techniquest.org

Gaia events at Techniquest

Gaia

Artwork by Luke Jerram



Techniquest’s usual opening hours: 10am – 5pm during weekends and school holidays; 2pm – 5pm Wednesday – Friday during term-time (date closures may apply)

Full-day tickets start from £13.63

All ages welcome, under 3s go free

techniquest.org Launching 24 September at Techniquest, Stuart Street, Cardiff CF10 5BWTechniquest’s usual opening hours: 10am – 5pm during weekends and school holidays; 2pm – 5pm Wednesday – Friday during term-time (date closures may apply)Full-day tickets start from £13.63All ages welcome, under 3s go free

After Hours: Gaia Gathering

Thursday 24 September 7pm – 10.30pm

£12 early bird, £17 standard, including a welcome drink

18+

techniquest.org Thursday 24 September 7pm – 10.30pm£12 early bird, £17 standard, including a welcome drink18+

Pottery Painting with the Earth

Hosted by Peggy’s Pots

Friday 2 October 7pm – 9pm

£40 including your take-home pottery piece

18+

techniquest.org Friday 2 October 7pm – 9pm£40 including your take-home pottery piece18+

Gin & Topics: Our World and Space

With speakers Professor Paul Roche, Tony O’Sullivan, Carys Townsend

Thursday 8 October 7pm – 9pm

£17 including a welcome drink

18+

techniquest.org Thursday 8 October 7pm – 9pm£17 including a welcome drink18+

Yoga with the Earth

With MandaYoga

Tuesday 20 October 7pm – 9pm

£20 including 60-minute yoga, planetarium show and herbal tea

18+

techniquest.org Tuesday 20 October 7pm – 9pm£20 including 60-minute yoga, planetarium show and herbal tea18+

Gin & Topics: Where Art Meets Science

With speakers Luke Jerram, Dr. Jon Pigott, Penelope Rose Anderson

Thursday 3 December 7pm – 9pm

£17 including a welcome drink

18+

techniquest.org Thursday 3 December 7pm – 9pm£17 including a welcome drink18+

Gin & Topics: Our World We Share

Speakers to be announced

Thursday 4 February 2027 7pm – 9pm

£17 including a welcome drink

18+

techniquest.org Speakers to be announcedThursday 4 February 2027 7pm – 9pm£17 including a welcome drink18+

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.