Game of Thrones legend makes unexpected appearance at Welsh restaurant

Amelia Jones

A Game of Thrones star has made a surprise visit to a restaurant in a Welsh market town.

Aidan Gillen who played Lord Petyr Baelish in Game of Thrones visited Abergavenny Thai restaurant Boonta Too.

Boonta Too Thai Restaurant is a family-run independent restaurant at 22 Cross Street. Run by the Preecha family, it is known for authentic Thai food.

The restaurant open in 2023 and is run by brothers Tam and Toy Preecha, who have branched out on their own after working in their family restaurant in Abergavenny for many years.

They specialise in authentic Thai cuisine, from stir fry, to Thai curry, and of course, roast duck and prawn dishes.

The restaurant posted a photo of Tam with the actor on their Instagram, with the caption: “Lord Baelish is in the house.”

Lord Petyr Baelish, commonly called “Littlefinger,” is a major fictional character and antagonist in George R.R. Martin’s book series A Song of Ice and Fire.

He rises from a low-ranking noble background to become a master manipulator and one of the most powerful men in Westeros.

Away from Westeros, Dublin-born actor Gillen has appeared in a number of high-profile productions, including The Wire, in which he played Baltimore politician Tommy Carcetti, and Peaky Blinders.

He also portrayed Queen frontman John Reid in Bohemian Rhapsody and appeared in The Dark Knight Rises.

The actor’s visit is likely to be a memorable moment for staff and diners at the popular Abergavenny restaurant.

Boonta Too has built a reputation for serving traditional Thai dishes, with the family-run business offering a taste of Thailand in the heart of the market town.

Abergavenny’s status as a foodie Mecca is well established, with the annual Abergavenny Food Festival – a staple on the culinary calendar.

It is also famed for its regular food & craft markets featuring some of the best artisan producers from across the region.

Gillen’s appearance also gave fans an unexpected glimpse of the actor away from the screen, with the restaurant’s social media post quickly attracting attention.

You can follow the restaurant on social media here.

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