Garbage and Skunk Anansie announce co-headline Cardiff show

Garbage and Skunk Anansie are set to co-headline a huge show in Cardiff next summer as they embark on a tour of some of the country’s most beautiful outdoor stages.

The two musical powerhouses will team up to perform together in six stunning venues including a date at TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle on Monday June 22.

On this joint headline tour, the bands will take turns to close the evening with Garbage set to close in Cardiff.

Presale tickets are available at 10am Thursday via www.depotlive.co.uk/garbage- skunkanansie and all tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday November 14 via depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

Garbage are an American alternative rock band formed in Wisconsin in 1993 consisting of Scottish lead vocalist Shirley Manson and American musicians Duke Erikson, Steve Marker, and Butch Vig.

Garbage became known for their innovative fusion of rock, electronica, grunge, and pop, creating a dark yet polished sound that stood out in the 1990s music scene. Their 1995 self-titled debut album produced hits like Stupid Girl and Only Happy When It Rains, earning them critical acclaim and international success. The band continued to evolve with albums such as Version 2.0 and Beautiful Garbage, exploring themes of identity, technology, and emotional complexity.

With Manson’s commanding presence and the band’s layered production, Garbage remain a pioneering force in modern alternative music.

Formed in London in 1994, Skunk Anansie are known for their powerful fusion of hard rock, punk, and funk influences. Fronted by the charismatic and dynamic Skin, whose distinctive voice and commanding stage presence have become the band’s signature, Skunk Anansie broke through with explosive hits like Weak, Hedonism (Just Because You Feel Good) and Charity.

Their music often tackles political and social issues, addressing themes of race, gender, and power with raw emotion and unapologetic energy. The band’s diverse sound—ranging from aggressive riffs to soulful ballads—helped define the alternative rock landscape of the 1990s.

After a hiatus in the early 2000s, Skunk Anansie reunited in 2009, continuing to tour and release new material that reaffirms their reputation as one of the most electrifying and thought-provoking bands in British rock, highlighted by the release of their recent top 10 album, the critically and commercially acclaimed The Painful Truth.

The headline show is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Garbage and Skunk Anansie join MIKA, Two Door Cinema Club, Billy Ocean, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics, Ethel Cain, David Gray and the Blackbird Festival, featuring Alter Bridge, Skindred, Florence Black, Cardinal Black and more among the headline announcements announced so far for TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2026.

DEPOT Live founder Nick Saunders said: “What a night this will be. Two hugely powerful artists coming together for a massive night here at Cardiff Castle.

“Next summer is shaping up very well. We are delighted to be welcoming both Garbage and Skunk Anansie for a double headlining show and we still have so much more to come.”

For more information go to depotlive.co.uk

