‘Gareth Bale’ to take starring role in Welsh pantomime

Nation.Cymru staff

This Christmas, RCT Theatres are planning to whisk audiences away on ‘a journey of glitter, music, mischief and laughter’ in their magical pantomime Cinderella – and there will be a familiar name in the cast.

It opens at The Coliseum Theatre Aberdare from Friday 27 November – Sunday 6 December before the cast, glass slipper and glittering coach move to The Park & Dare Theatre Treorchy from Saturday 12 – Thursday 24 December.

Cinderella is written and directed by Richard Tunley, known to audiences across South Wales for creating much enjoyed, successful RCT pantos as well as comedy productions with his own theatre company, Black RAT Productions, which is currently touring venues across South Wales with the comedy Pride & Prejud(ish).

Richard will also take to the stage in Cinderella as Ugly Sister Kylie alongside Ugly Sister Mylie, played by renowned actor Gareth John Bale. Gareth’s TV credits include Steeltown Murders, Grav and for roles in The Indian Doctor, Requiem and Casualty for the BBC. On stage, Gareth has toured internationally with the highly acclaimed one-man show GRAV about legendary Welsh rugby player Ray Gravell as well as making regular appearances with Black RAT Productions.

The cast features some familiar RCT panto faces, with several actors making their return including Tamara Brabon playing the central role of Cinderella, Joe Munn as Prince Charming, Clare Hingott (Stella, BBC TV) as Fairy Godmother and Aled Herbert as Baron Hardup. RCT Theatres are also passionate about enabling young Welsh actors to progress their careers and are delighted to introduce Lucy Elson and Arin Smethurst to the panto cast.

Making his debut to the panto cast this year, RCT Theatres welcome Owen Pugh as Buttons who will lead audiences through the ups and downs of this classic fairy tale. Owen will be a familiar face to many theatre audiences through his appearances in Black RAT Productions shows and his work with Hijinx Theatre.

Live music is at the heart of the production, with a live band at all performances. Music Supervisor & Orchestrator for the show is Nathan Jones with Music Direction by Joseph Colbeck Jones.

Celebrating young talent

Dames’ costumes, designed by Abigail Gould – Jenkins and are currently being created by students studying for a BA (Hons) in Costume Construction at Coleg y Cymoedd, Nantgarw – a full-time, three-year course at the University of South Wales. The final fittings for the panto dames will take place prior to dress rehearsal in November before the costumes go under the stage spotlights for the festive season.

This show will also feature young people aged 11 – 19 from Rhondda Cynon Taf as the pantomime dancers, offering a valuable opportunity for talented performers from RCT to be part of a professional Christmas performance, under the expert guidance of Choreographers, Bridie Smith & Jemma Bazley.

RCT Theatres panto traditions

RCT Theatres, owned and operated by Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, first produced their own pantomime in 2011 with the aim of creating a traditional family Christmas panto that resonated with local audiences whilst offering great festive fun to be enjoyed by all ages.

Richard Tunley said “My collaboration with RCT Theatres goes far beyond seasonal tradition. Invited to spearhead RCT’s very first pantomime, Cinderella, in 2011, I have since supported RCT in their mission to produce high-quality professional theatre for local audiences delivering shows that combine big-hearted storytelling with top-tier production values.

“This panto reflects a genuine respect for audiences, bringing together professional performers, creative teams, and local young talent to create a pantomime that feels both spectacular and rooted in the community. Returning to RCT each Christmas feels like a true homecoming for me and with this production of Cinderella, I’m thrilled to be back on stage as one of the Ugly Sisters – making children laugh, boo and hiss – once again!”

Councillor Scott Emanuel, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture & Leisure, said: “Our annual pantomime has become a much-loved festive tradition for families across Rhondda Cynon Taf, and I am delighted to see Cinderella taking to the stage this Christmas at both The Coliseum Theatre and The Park & Dare Theatre.

“This production perfectly reflects what makes our theatres so special. It brings together high-quality professional theatre, talented performers, live music and creative teams, while also providing valuable opportunities for local young people to gain experience as part of a major production.

“We are particularly proud that students from Coleg y Cymoedd and young dancers from across Rhondda Cynon Taf are playing an important role in bringing this magical story to life. Their involvement demonstrates our commitment to supporting creativity, developing local talent and ensuring our theatres remain at the heart of our communities. I would like to thank everyone involved in producing this year’s pantomime and encourage residents and visitors alike to book their tickets and join us for what promises to be a fantastic festive celebration filled with laughter, music and Christmas magic for all ages.”

Audio Description for Cinderella will be provided by Alastair Sim and BSL by Caroline Davies at AD and BSL specified performances with two Relaxed Performances also planned at each venue on December 5 and 13.

Find out more and book tickets via https://www.rct-theatres.co.uk/

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