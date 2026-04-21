Gareth Bale’s Par 59 golf bar is to be rebranded after takeover

Gareth Bale’s Par 59 golf bars in Cardiff and Bristol have been sold.

As part of the deal with the Lane 7 Group, it will see the Cardiff site close and be refurbished and rebranded under the Lane 7 brand, while the Bristol site will remain as Par 59.

Launched in March 2022 as a partnership between Elevens Group (co-owned by Gareth Bale and Jamie Humphrys) and DEPOT, Par 59 quickly established itself as a popular addition to the competitive socialising market, bringing a new mini golf, food and drinks concept to Cardiff city centre before later expanding to Bristol. In Cardiff, the business helped bring a long-vacant St Mary Street site back into use, before growing further with the addition of the upstairs ‘Shuffles’ bar space in 2023.

The sale marks a natural point of transition for the founding partners. Elevens Group continues to focus on other commercial opportunities and currently operates Elevens Bar & Grill on Castle Street; DEPOT Group continues its investment in Cardiff’s live music and events scene through its 2,000-capacity venue, plus programming via DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle and Blackweir Fields.

As part of the deal, the Cardiff Par 59 site will close for refurbishment and reopen under the Lane7 brand, while the Bristol site will continue to trade as Par 59.

Jamie Humphrys, co-owner of Elevens Group, said: “Par 59 has been a brilliant part of Cardiff’s hospitality scene over the last few years, and we’re incredibly proud of what was created there in partnership with DEPOT. From day one, the aim was to bring something fun, high-quality and genuinely exciting into the city centre, and it’s been fantastic to see so many people come through the doors and enjoy it with us.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved in the venue – including Gareth, the staff and customers – and everyone who supported Par 59 along the way. We’re proud of what the brand achieved, and this felt like the right time to hand it on.”

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT, said: “Together with Elevens Group, we built a brand with real momentum in Cardiff and Bristol, but the opportunity to sell came at the right time for all parties. For DEPOT, it allows us to stay focused on the areas where we see the biggest opportunity for growth and impact, particularly live music, major events and large-scale experiences in Cardiff. We remain hugely ambitious about what we’re building, and proud of the role Par 59 has played in that wider story.”

Gavin Hughes, Managing Director of Lane7 Group, said: “Par 59 is a strong business with two well-established sites, and we’re pleased to be taking it forward in Bristol whilst expanding our Lane7 brand in Cardiff. We believe our differentiated positioning puts us in a strong position to continue making the most of opportunities like these, which we expect to continue over the next 24 months as the market matures and consolidates further.”

Lane7 Group has continued to expand its footprint across the UK and beyond, with Par 59 now joining a wider portfolio that includes the Lane7, Level X, Gutterball and ML7 brands.

Further details on the Cardiff refurbishment and reopening will be announced by the Lane7 team in due course. Until then, both sites remain open as usual and all bookings are valid.