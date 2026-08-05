Gareth Evans-Jones wins National Eisteddfod Prose Medal

Nation.Cymru staff

Anglesey-born writer and academic Gareth Evans-Jones has won the 2026 National Eisteddfod Prose Medal after judges praised the “playfulness” and “inventiveness” of his work.

The Bangor University lecturer took the prize for his entry under the pseudonym Isha, emerging from a field of 28 entries which judges described as being of an exceptionally high standard.

Writers were asked to submit an original work of creative prose of no more than 40,000 words on the theme Mur | Muriau (Wall | Walls).

The competition was judged by Meleri Wyn James, Iwan Rhys and Angharad Price, who placed four entries in the first class.

Announcing the result from the Eisteddfod stage, Ms Wyn James said: “After browsing, reading and considering the entries over several months, we were all in agreement: if the Garreg Las Eisteddfod Prose Medal competition is anything to go by, then the future of Welsh prose is very bright indeed.

“They all deserve praise, and a great many deserve to be published.”

The judges placed entries submitted under the pseudonyms Cadno, Isha, O Bach and Pibydd in the first class and said they would have been happy to award the medal to any of the four.

Ms Wyn James said: “Four outstanding books, each so different from the others… But there is only one medal… so what were we to do?

“Yes, we read and reread, reflected, debated enthusiastically, and debated again as we tried to reach a decision.

“For its broad canvas, its playfulness, and its inventiveness, the National Eisteddfod of Garreg Las Prose Medal goes to Isha.”

Religious Studies

Mr Evans-Jones is originally from Traeth Bychan, near Marian-glas on Anglesey, and attended Ysgol Llanbedrgoch, Ysgol Goronwy Owen in Benllech and Ysgol Syr Thomas Jones in Amlwch.

He went on to study Welsh and Religious Studies at Bangor University before completing a master’s degree in creative writing and a doctorate.

His doctoral research was published by the University of Wales Press in 2022 as ‘Mae’r Beibl o’n tu’: Ymatebion crefyddol y Cymry yn America i gaethwasiaeth (1838-1868). An English adaptation is due to be published in the coming months.

Mr Evans-Jones is now a lecturer in Philosophy and Religion at Bangor University and co-director of the National Centre for Religious Education for Wales.

He has published two adult novels, Eira Llwyd and Y Cylch, as well as the collection Cylchu Cymru: Llun a Llên wrth Gerdded, which won the Creative Non-Fiction Book of the Year Award in 2023.

His children’s short story collection Llanddafad won the Readers’ Choice Award at the 2025 Tir na n-Og Awards.

Drama Medal

The Prose Medal is not his first success at the National Eisteddfod. He twice won its Drama Medal, in 2019 and 2021, with several of his scripts subsequently produced.

His work includes Adar Papur, Ynys Alys and Dilyn Sgwarnog, while he also composed the welcome poem for the 2026 Urdd Eisteddfod.

The Prose Medal was presented by Hazel, Geralyn and Eirlys Non in memory of their parents, Gwynfi and Megan Williams of Blaenmorw, Capel Newydd, while the £750 prize was donated by John and Bethan Cwmbetws.

The winning work is being made available in bookshops on the Eisteddfod Maes and across Wales.

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