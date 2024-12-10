Gavin and Stacey cast to take over BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show ahead of finale

Corden and Jones announced the takeover on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Tuesday, revealing they will kick off the December 23 show before the rest of the cast joins in.

“The entire cast will be here in the studio just two days before the last ever episode”, Corden said.

“We’re going to play Christmas songs, we’re going to try and have fun, we’re going to try and engage with everybody who’s listening, and we’re equally as excited as we are scared.”

Jones added: “What will be lovely about it as well, is it will be the last time that all of us will be in the same room together.”

Reflecting on leaving the characters behind, she added: “We feel like they still exist. So for us, they’re carrying on living their lives in Barry or in Billericay, it’s just that we are not party to what goes on in their lives any more.”

The duo also revealed that Tuesday marks the last day they are working in the studio on the finale edit.