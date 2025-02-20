Gavin and Stacey scoops top comedy award

Fresh from leaving everyone in tears after the final ever episode aired on Christmas Day with record viewing figures, Gavin and Stacey has now scooped a prestigious comedy award.

The much loved sitcom filmed in Barry has been named comedy of the year in the Comedy.co.uk Awards.

The James Corden and Ruth Jones penned comic hit was also voted best returning TV sitcom.

The winners and shortlists were chosen by a public vote of readers of the British Comedy Guide.

Commenting on their wins the pair said: “We are absolutely over the moon to receive these two awards. Thank you so much to everyone at Comedy.co.uk who voted for us – it means the world.”

Jon Petrie, BBC director of comedy, added: “Huge congratulations to the Gavin & Stacey team. The extraordinary reaction to the finale proved what we already knew – this show is a bona fide sitcom classic. A perfect send-off for Barry Island and Billericay’s finest!”

Elsewhere, BBC Three comedy Daddy Issues took the title for best new TV sitcom, whilst other prizes went to Horrible Histories, Call Jonathan Pie, Taskmaster and Big Mood.

Julia McKenzie, comedy commissioner for BBC Radio 4 said of her show’s victories: “I’m really delighted that Radio 4’s Call Jonathan Pie, Time Of The Week and Wing It have won Comedy.co.uk awards. I am excited that they have made such an impact as new comedies, and I know how much time and effort went into creating them.

“Radio 4 is really proud to be a thriving platform for comedians and writers. Congratulations to the creators and producers and many thanks to people who voted for them.”

The full list of winners:

Best Returning TV Sitcom and Comedy Of The Year

Gavin & Stacey

Best New TV Sitcom

Daddy Issues

Best Radio Sitcom

Call Jonathan Pie

Best TV Sketch Show

Horrible Histories

Best Radio Sketch Show

Time Of The Week

Best TV Panel Show

Would I Lie To You?

Best Radio Panel Show

Wing It

Best TV Entertainment Show

Taskmaster

Best Radio Entertainment Show

You’re Dead To Me

Best TV Comedy Drama

Big Mood

