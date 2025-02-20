Gavin and Stacey scoops top comedy award
Fresh from leaving everyone in tears after the final ever episode aired on Christmas Day with record viewing figures, Gavin and Stacey has now scooped a prestigious comedy award.
The much loved sitcom filmed in Barry has been named comedy of the year in the Comedy.co.uk Awards.
The James Corden and Ruth Jones penned comic hit was also voted best returning TV sitcom.
The winners and shortlists were chosen by a public vote of readers of the British Comedy Guide.
Commenting on their wins the pair said: “We are absolutely over the moon to receive these two awards. Thank you so much to everyone at Comedy.co.uk who voted for us – it means the world.”
Jon Petrie, BBC director of comedy, added: “Huge congratulations to the Gavin & Stacey team. The extraordinary reaction to the finale proved what we already knew – this show is a bona fide sitcom classic. A perfect send-off for Barry Island and Billericay’s finest!”
Elsewhere, BBC Three comedy Daddy Issues took the title for best new TV sitcom, whilst other prizes went to Horrible Histories, Call Jonathan Pie, Taskmaster and Big Mood.
Julia McKenzie, comedy commissioner for BBC Radio 4 said of her show’s victories: “I’m really delighted that Radio 4’s Call Jonathan Pie, Time Of The Week and Wing It have won Comedy.co.uk awards. I am excited that they have made such an impact as new comedies, and I know how much time and effort went into creating them.
“Radio 4 is really proud to be a thriving platform for comedians and writers. Congratulations to the creators and producers and many thanks to people who voted for them.”
The full list of winners:
Best Returning TV Sitcom and Comedy Of The Year
Gavin & Stacey
Best New TV Sitcom
Daddy Issues
Best Radio Sitcom
Call Jonathan Pie
Best TV Sketch Show
Horrible Histories
Best Radio Sketch Show
Time Of The Week
Best TV Panel Show
Would I Lie To You?
Best Radio Panel Show
Wing It
Best TV Entertainment Show
Taskmaster
Best Radio Entertainment Show
You’re Dead To Me
Best TV Comedy Drama
Big Mood
