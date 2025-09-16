Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page to front new ‘thrift shopping’ series

New BBC TV series Shift the Thrift, described as ‘where thrifting meets upcycling and live-stream auctions’ is to launch with a familiar face front the shows.

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page is to host this thrifty new series celebrating Britain’s booming charity shop scene which taps into the growing trend of second-hand shopping and online reselling

This 12 episode, 30 minute series starts filming across the UK this month for BBC One and iPlayer, with six programmes based in Wales. Each episode sees two people go head-to-head in a race against the clock to turn their purchases into as much profit as possible.

Contestants are challenged to uncover charity shop gems, transform them with flair, and sell them in high-energy, live-streamed auctions. From vintage bric-a-brac to upcycled denim, the competition culminates in the ultimate test of their selling skills, with profits going to the contestants’ charity shop of choice, and they’ll be guided along the way by avid thrifter Joanna Page

Each episode begins in a different UK town, where Joanna and two guest experts explore the local charity shop scene and introduce the teams to a custom shopping list – which always includes an item to be refashioned and a localised scavenger hunt challenge. Participants then each customise one item with the help of some of Britain’s best social media upcyclers and prepare a sales pitch, before taking part in a fast-paced, live-streamed auction.

Joanna Page says: “I absolutely love charity shops and have been customising and upcycling clothes for years, so this show is right up my street. It’s fun, fast, and gives people great ideas on how to find value in second-hand treasure – all while supporting brilliant local causes.”

Owen Gay, Executive Producer and Co-Founder of One Tribe, says: “We’ve built a reputation for telling uplifting, people-focused stories across the UK, and this format lets us do that while championing sustainability and local causes. Charity shops are treasure troves full of stories, and we can’t wait for viewers to share in the thrill of the hunt and the buzz of the auction.”

Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime, Lindsay Bradbury comments; “Shift the Thrift is a timely celebration of creativity, sustainability and entrepreneurial spirit. This is a programme that the whole family can sit down and watch together and might even inspire audiences to get out there and start thrifting.”

Julian Carey Commissioning Editor for BBC Cymru Wales, added: “We love a bargain and we love the thrill of the hunt and this series is all about the fun to be had rummaging for treasures and tracking down unique finds. It’s also a celebration of our network of charity shops which are a backbone of fundraising in Britain and a brilliant model for how we can shop sustainably and cheaply while supporting good causes at the same time. As such this feels like a timely and warm hearted TV treat.”