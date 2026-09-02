Gavin and Stacey star revisits iconic song in tribute to Dolly Parton

Amelia Jones

Rob Brydon has brought a much-loved Gavin & Stacey moment back to life in a tribute to Dolly Parton.

The Welsh actor and comedian took to the stage at CarFest alongside Irish singer Sinéad Quinn to perform Islands in the Stream, the Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers classic which has become inseparable from one of his most iconic Gavin & Stacey moments.

For fans of the BBC sitcom, Brydon’s connection to the song goes all the way back to Uncle Bryn, the eccentric character he played in the series. In one of the show’s most memorable scenes, Bryn joins Ruth Jones’ Nessa for a rendition of Islands in the Stream at Gwen’s birthday barn dance, with the pair’s wonderfully awkward performance quickly becoming a fan favourite.

The joke did not end with the episode. In 2009, Brydon and Jones reprised their characters for Comic Relief, recording a new version titled (Barry) Islands in the Stream. The charity single even featured Sir Tom Jones on the final verse and chorus, alongside Bee Gees star Robin Gibb, and went straight to No. 1 in the UK charts.

More than 15 years later, he performed the country classic with Sinéad Quinn at Radio DJ and presenter Chris Evans’ annual festival CarFest. Quinn, the Northern Irish singer who first rose to fame on Fame Academy, has continued to perform professionally since her time on the BBC talent show and has become a familiar face at CarFest, where she has performed for festival crowds over the years.

Quinn posted the video on social media, saying: “What a week. Haven’t stopped crying me lamps out about Dolly. Night one of Carfest. Rob Brydon and I, along with this gorgeous crowd sang our hearts out for the legends.”

The performance was a fitting tribute to Parton, who originally recorded Islands in the Stream with Kenny Rogers in 1983. Written by the Bee Gees, the song became one of the defining country-pop duets of the era and has since taken on a life of its own through countless covers and performances.

For Brydon, however, the song has a particularly special place in his career. What began as a comedy performance between Bryn and Nessa became a genuine chart hit and one of the most recognisable musical moments in Gavin & Stacey. His return to the song at CarFest therefore offered fans a chance to see the actor revisit the tune that has followed him for almost two decades.

The festival, founded by Chris Evans, brings together live music, cars, food and family entertainment, with this year’s event taking place at Silverstone for the first time.

Dolly’s influence was also felt elsewhere across the festival, with entertainment act the Double Dolly’s bringing Parton’s songs to audiences through live performances and line dancing.

You can watch a clip of Brydon’s tribute here.

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