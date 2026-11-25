Amelia Jones

A Gavin and Stacey star has shared an insight into the emotional finale episode after she reveals her and co-stars sobbed.

Speaking to comedian Leigh Francis on the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Joanna Page, who played Stacey in the hit British sitcom said her heart was broken at the end of filming.

The Swansea-born actress talked about the final scene shown in the 2024 Christmas finale, which was intentionally scheduled to be the very last scene filmed for Gavin & Stacey, telling Francis that her and Matthew Horne couldn’t hold back their emotions.

She said: “My heart was broken at the end. Oh my God, my heart was broken, it was awful. Oh God, I just remember having to try and hold it together.

“We froze in the photo, and then Chris, our director, shouted: ‘cut’ and me and Matt straight away just turned to each other and just grabbed hold of each other and sobbed.

“We knew that that was it, that was the end. And I did, you know, big sobbing.”

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale aired on BBC One on Christmas Day in 2024 as a 90-minute concluding special. Written by co-creators James Corden and Ruth Jones, it picked up five years after the 2019 cliffhanger.

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The final scene, which featured the cast gathered for the wedding reception freeze-frame, allowed the main cast to be together when director Christine Gernon called “cut” for the final time.

The episode originally drew 12.3 million viewers on Christmas Day, before climbing to 19.11 million in the official seven-day figures. The BBC later reported an average 28-day audience of 21 million in its 2024/25 annual report.

That made Gavin & Stacey: The Finale the UK’s biggest scripted programme across broadcasters and streaming services since comparable records began in 2002, as well as the most-watched Christmas Day programme in 23 years.

The story comes after Page revealed she nearly messed up her Gavin And Stacey audition after failing to do a Cardiff accent.

She said: “I remember reading the script, Ruth and James had written it and I remember thinking, ‘This is me, she is me, I can do this’.”

However, when she tried to put on the accent Page said Jones told her that it sounded “awful” and to “just be you.”

You can watch all episodes of Gavin and Stacey on BBC iPlayer here.