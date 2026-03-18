Gavin and Stacey star to play Welsh contestant in Traitors ‘movie’

One of the stars of Gavin and Stacey is to play Traitors’ Welsh contestant Fiona in a star-studded blockbuster ‘movie’ version of the hit TV show for this years’ Red Nose Day.

A stellar star-studded cast of award-winning actors and comedians, joined by the cast of this year’s mega-hit series, are set to star in the traitorous sequel sketch for this year’s Red Nose Day.

In an exclusive sketch for Comic Relief: Funny for Money, the blockbuster movie event of the year includes a huge cast of award-winning actors and comedians, alongside the cast of the mega-hit BBC series The Traitors, in the ultimate follow up sketch The Traitors: The Movie – The Sequel.

Alison Steadman, who plays Pamela in Gavin and Stacey will play Welsh contestant Fiona Hughes in the sketch, with Fiona herself also appearing.

Fiona said of there news: “Alison Steadman is playing me! Can’t get better than that can you! She’s brilliant, so I can’t wait to see her take on Fiona Hughes.”

Announced on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, Anna Friel is set to put the cat amongst the pigeons as she undergoes the ultimate transformation into Claudia Winkleman. Joining her at the Round Table is a selection of the biggest names in showbiz, channelling their inner Traitors and Faithful – Vicky Pattison as Rachel, Scott Mills as James, Iain Stirling as Stephen, Amanda Redman as Amanda, Alison Steadman as Fiona, Fleur East as Roxy, Lewis Cope as Jack, and Jessica Hynes as Harriet.

These celebrities will be hoping their portrayal of the series four cast is faithful, as they will be joined in the sketch alongside the real cast, including Rachel Duffy, Stephen Libby, Faraaz Noor, Fiona Hughes, Ross Garshong, Jade Scott, and Judy Wilson.

‘Directed’ by the incomparable Ruby Wax, the most anticipated movie event of 2026 will see audiences revisit some of the most iconic moments of series four, produced by Studio Lambert Scotland.

Comic Relief: Funny for Money is live from MediaCityUK in Salford on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on Friday 20 March from 7pm, and for the very first time, live streamed simultaneously on the official BBC YouTube channel. The sketch was directed by Ed Bye (Red Dwarf, Bottom, French & Saunders).

Watch Comic Relief: Funny for Money on BBC iPlayer

The money raised this Red Nose Day could help people access food, shelter and safety– the vital essentials everyone needs to survive.

On-set quotes…

Anna Friel says: “We’re doing a sketch for Comic Relief, and I am playing Claudia Winkleman! Lots and lots of warm clothes for me today, I’ve had roll necks and coats and boots and fingerless gloves! Seeing Alison Steadman [OBE] again was absolutely lovely, she played my mother in a drama we did together. Jessica Hynes is so funny and brilliant, and I watched The Traitors so seeing the series four cast was really gorgeous and they were all wonderful and warm – it’s been a really light and happy set. Comic Relief is a really worthy cause and beautiful campaign – Go get your Red Nose!”

Fleur East says: “I am so excited to be here, I’ve even bumped into Rachel [Duffy]! I’m a huge fan of The Traitors, I watched the last series religiously, so you could say I’ve landed my dream role today. I’ve watched Comic Relief for years, and now families will be able to watch this sketch and hopefully laugh a lot! Any little bit I can do to help such an amazing cause just fills my day with joy.”

Vicky Pattison says: “I have been a supporter and champion of Comic Relief for years, however this does feel a little bit outside of my usual wheelhouse – I am not an actor, I am not Northern Irish, I think I’d rather be back in the Arctic or trekking or something so I am very scared!”

Scott Mills says: “I am playing the role of James from The Traitors, and my fake earring is absolutely killing me, although I am getting quite used to these really big sideburns! I am a huge fan of The Traitors, so as soon as I heard it was Traitors related, I was like “I’ll be there!”, and before you know it, you’re in a room with Alison Steadman [OBE] and all these amazing actors! I will always do anything for Comic Relief, but I have to say this is probably the most fun thing I’ve done, not only for Comic Relief, but ever!”

Amanda Redman says: “It’s been so much fun, we’ve laughed a hell of a lot. I loved the last series of The Traitors and I love Comic Relief, so it’s worked very well. I’ve been filming with a huge list of wonderful people, and a lot of the real contestants too and I was very starstruck!”

Fiona Hughes says: “Alison Steadman is playing me! Can’t get better than that can you! She’s brilliant, so I can’t wait to see her take on Fiona Hughes [Laughs]”

Rachel Duffy says: “I have a clone in Vicky Pattison which is really surreal. She does a killer Irish accent! When I heard we were doing a sketch of The Traitors I absolutely loved it and I couldn’t wait to find out who was going to play me!”

Stephen Libby says: “I’ve got Iain Stirling playing myself, and he might be in a jumpsuit number as well – so I think he may currently be crying in a dressing room somewhere trying to squeeze into that. Every year I’ve always watched Comic Relief, so to be part of it is just really amazing.”

Ways to get involved this Red Nose Day

This Red Nose Day there are a host of ways to get involved and Take Yourself Funny for Money. Whether it is donating or fundraising, it is an opportunity for the nation to come together and show that simple acts of silliness can make a serious difference. For more information on how to get involved, donate, or to order your free Red Nose Day fundraising pack, visit Red Nose Day website.