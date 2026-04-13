Gavin and Stacey stars lined-up for BBC Comedy Festival 2026

Gavin and Stacey stars Alison Steadman, Ruth Jones and James Corden are among a stellar line-up of comedy talent at this year’s BBC Comedy Festival.

They will join Diane Morgan, Gbemisola Ikumelo, John Bishop, Lee Mack, Sir Michael Palin, Sue Johnston and the creators and producers of Amandaland at the festival, which this year is staged in Liverpool on May 13 –14.

The BBC Comedy Festival – previously held in Belfast, Glasgow, Cardiff and Newcastle – is an opportunity for those working in the TV industry to get together, discuss and celebrate comedy.

These top-tier comedy names from on and off screen will be descending on Liverpool to take part in a selection of talks, panels, screenings and live comedy shows that the Comedy Festival has to offer. While the Festival is centred on inspiring industry professionals with comedy, networking, and learning, a range of panels and events are also open to the public.

Names confirmed at the festival also include Ash Atalla, Jessica Knappett, Philippa Dunne, Christine Gernon, Thara Popoola, Shannon Welby, Michael Odewale, Emma Garrett, David Mumemi, Simon Mayhew Archer, Maddy Addy, Jimmy Mulville, Shane Allen, Charlie Perkins, Alex Moody and Nana Hughes.

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy at the BBC says: “Liverpool has funny bones and a rich culture of producing top tier comedy creatives, so we’re delighted to be bringing the BBC Comedy Festival 2026 to the city. Comedy occupies a unique place in the television industry and British culture. It’s important that we provide a forum that brings together some of the best comedy minds to celebrate and discuss the success of the sector now and in the future.”

The BBC Comedy Festival 2025 was held in Belfast and across two days there were 16 panels and masterclasses, with over 70 comedy names on stage including Steve Coogan, Lisa McGee, Ash Atalla and Michelle de Swarte. During the festival, BBC Comedy and BBC Northern Ireland announced a new initiative to ringfence £500k of funding for comedy production in Northern Ireland. The 2026 festival in Liverpool marks the start of expanded script‑development opportunities across the North West, with more details to come.