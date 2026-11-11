Gavin and Stacey’s ‘Neil the baby’ makes the Welsh A-list as he launches music career

Amelia Jones

Oscar Hartland, who is known for playing Smithy (James Corden) and Nessa’s (Ruth Jones) son Neil the Baby in the hit BBC sitcom has made it on to BBC Cymru’s Welsh A-list.

The A-List is a rotating music playlist featured on BBC Radio Wales that showcases new and independent Welsh artists.

Introduced in 2017 to support local culture and emerging talent, the list gives selected Welsh acts prominent, equal airplay across the station’s daytime programs.

Tracks are rotated regularly and integrated into daily broadcasts alongside the station’s broader musical lineup.It frequently highlights independent musicians, community collaborations, and fresh tracks from across Wales.

Hartland, who is originally from Caerphilly, was just a few months old when he first started playing Neil the Baby in Gavin & Stacey.

At 14 years old, Hartland took part in The Voice Kids in the hopes of kickstarting his rock career.

For the 2019 Christmas special, Hartland who was then 10 years-old auditioned for the role of Neil the Baby and revealed later to Jones and the director that he was one of the original three babies used for the part

He returned again as a teenager for the final episode. His last appearance featured him playing Beatles classic Blackbird at his on-screen dad Smithy’s wedding.

He told the BBC that latest release, Wild Bull, was rooted in “being a bit crazy” and the challenges of growing up in the south Wales valleys.

He added: “Growing up, I was just a wild bull, I was just mental, you know, in school, just out and about, playing rugby, being wild, being crazy. I know loads of my friends who are just the same.

“It’s very hard as a young lad, especially Wales in the valleys, to keep yourself contained, because there is so much trouble to get up to.”

The actor and singer went on his debut tour in October 2025, with his bandmates Cayden Hughes on bass, Aiden Williams on drums and Deacon Ball on electric guitar. During the tour, he headlined The Bunkhouse in Swansea and Clwb Ifor Bach in Cardiff.

He is currently playing across Wales, with his most recent show taking place at Cardiff Theatre Café.

Announcing his feature on the list, he said: “Beyond excited to share that WE have made Welsh A-List @bbccymruwales

You can find this on @bbcsounds if you don’t get to hear it on the Radio.”

You can follow Hartland on social media here.