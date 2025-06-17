Gavin And Stacey’s Ruth Jones and Richard E Grant to star in new BBC drama

Gavin And Stacey star Ruth Jones and Withnail And I’s Richard E Grant are to star in a new BBC drama inspired by Jane Austen.

The Other Bennet Sister, which is an adaption of the novel of the same name by Janice Hadlow, will also star Laurie Davidson, Donal Finn, Indira Varma, and Richard Coyle, when it airs on BBC One and iPlayer next year.

The show, which promises to introduce new characters to the world of Pride And Prejudice, will star Grant and Jones as Mr and Mrs Bennet, Varma and Coyle as Mr and Mrs Gardiner, and Davidson and Finn as Mr Ryder and Mr Hayward respectively.

They will star alongside Call The Midwife’s Ella Bruccoleri as Mary Bennet, with filming already under way in Wales.

Vibrant

The Other Bennet Sister will see the Gardiners take Mary under their wing as governess to their three children – Marianne (Roisin Bhalla), George (Reggie Absolom), and Rebecca (Jasmine Sharp) – introducing her to an exciting new social world in 10 half-hour episodes.

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said of the show: “It’s a joy to see cameras rolling on our vibrant, witty and clever new take on Jane Austen’s beloved world.

“With a pitch perfect cast led by Ella, Ruth and Richard, The Other Bennet Sister will be an irresistible treat for viewers when it launches on the BBC next year.”

Sarah Quintrell will write nine of the series’ 10 episodes, while Maddie Dai will write one episode.

‘Dreams’

Jane Tranter, who will executive produce the show for Bad Wolf, added: “We have been working behind the scenes on The Other Bennet Sister for many years now, and Janice’s brilliantly observed characters have lived and grown in our imaginations throughout that time as Sarah has been working on the scripts.

“So, our actors had a lot to live up to – and I can honestly say that this is the ensemble cast of our dreams.

“Each one brings something new and exciting to the world of Austen, and all of us at Bad Wolf are delighted to be making a drama that brings such joy.”

An exact release date for The Other Bennet Sister is yet to be announced.

