Gavin & Stacey star and acclaimed jazz pianist to headline arts festival

Nation.Cymru staff

A star of Gavin & Stacey and one of Wales’ leading jazz pianists are among the headline names at a popular arts festival returning this autumn.

Neath Arts Festival will take place from October 15-18, bringing four days of music, literature, art, drama and heritage to venues across the town centre.

Actor Larry Lamb, best known for playing Mick Shipman in Gavin & Stacey as well as Archie Mitchell in EastEnders, will appear at the Gwyn Hall on Sunday, October 18.

He will read his own poetry and discuss his life and career on stage and screen.

The festival will also feature a homecoming performance from acclaimed jazz pianist Joe Webb, who grew up in Neath before leaving the town to study music.

Webb will perform at Neath Little Theatre on Saturday, October 17, alongside bassist Will Sach and drummer Sam Jesson.

The trio will play music from Webb’s latest album, Neath Beat.

Other guests include Hi-de-Hi! and You Rang, M’Lord? actor Jeffrey Holland, who will discuss his autobiography The First Rule of Comedy with comedy historian Robert Ross.

BBC Radio 3 presenter Elizabeth Alker will join Welsh broadcaster Huw Stephens for a conversation about her book Everything We Do Is Music, which explores connections between classical and pop music.

The literary programme also includes Welsh writer Grug Muse discussing her 4,000-mile cycle journey across America, Anthony Shapland talking about his novel A Room Above a Shop and its Welsh-language adaptation Lan Stâr, and Jon Doyle discussing his debut novel Communion.

Music will feature throughout the four-day event, including performances at St David’s Church and free events at The Arch.

Neath Symphony Orchestra will also perform for the first time in 50 years after being revived by volunteers. Its programme will feature favourites from stage, screen and classical music.

The festival’s visual arts programme includes exhibitions inspired by ancient Rome at Queen Street Gallery, photography from Neath and District Photographic Society and work by Pontardawe and Cadoxton art clubs.

Members of Neath Antiquarian Society will also give a series of talks drawing on the society’s photographic archive.

Neath Arts Festival runs from October 15-18.

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