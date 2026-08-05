Gavin & Stacey star becomes patron of greyhound rescue charity

Nation.Cymru staff

Welsh actor Steffan Rhodri has become a patron of a charity which rescues and rehomes greyhounds and lurchers across Wales.

The Swansea-born actor, best known for playing Dave Coaches in Gavin & Stacey, has also backed the campaign to end greyhound racing in Wales.

Rhodri, who has appeared in The Way, Steeltown Murders and Death Valley, adopted his own greyhound, nine-year-old Mig, more than five years ago.

He said: “Once you have a greyhound you start interacting with other owners online. I was chatting on social media to former GRW trustee Beca Brown and she invited me to the rehoming centre Hillcrest, where I was bowled over by the great work they do there.

“Greyhounds are wonderful pets because they communicate so well and are generally so easy going and adaptable to most lifestyles. Before adopting Mig, I had no idea what interesting and individual personalities greyhounds have – well, Mig certainly does!”

Rhodri, who is originally from Morriston, adopted Mig with his partner Talya during the Covid pandemic.

He said: “My partner, Talya, saw him in an online group, fell for him and persuaded me to come to visit. It was during the pandemic, so we had to meet in a park.

“His foster carer brought him out and he bee-lined for me and lent his 36kg weight into my leg like he was choosing me. That was it – I was smitten of course!”

Racing ban

Rhodri has been a vocal supporter of the Cut the Chase coalition, which successfully campaigned for greyhound racing to be banned in Wales.

The ban is due to be fully in force by 2030.

Rhodri said: “Life with a greyhound is a good life – they are incredible animals. There are many greyhounds looking for homes and I can’t recommend adoption highly enough.

“Greyhound Rescue Wales is a great charity and I’m delighted to become a patron to support the fantastic work they do.”

Chief executive Claire James said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Steffan as a patron of Greyhound Rescue Wales.

“His passion for greyhounds, his advocacy for the racing ban and the love he has for Mig shine through his support for GRW.

“Having someone of his integrity and profile championing our work is a tremendous boost for the charity, especially as we prepare for the years ahead when many more greyhounds will need our help.”

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