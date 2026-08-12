Gavin & Stacey star completes Strictly Come Dancing 2026 line-up

Nation Cymru staff

One of Wales’ most celebrated stars of stage and screen, who played one of Gavin & Stacey’s most beloved characters, has been announced as the final contestant on Strictly Come Dancing 2026.

The hotly anticipated new series will light up Saturday and Sunday nights this autumn on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with star of stage and screen Melanie Walters becoming the final name announced for the celebrity cast of 2026.

The news was announced on Wednesday 12 August via @bbcstrictly’s official social channels on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube.

Swansea-born Melanie Walters has enjoyed a celebrated career across film, radio, television and theatre, amassing an impressive range of credits over several decades. Her television work includes roles in Coronation Street, Beyond Paradise, Being Human, Hollyoaks, Biff and Chip, and Doc Martin, while her film credits include Submarine, Resistance, High Tide and Save the Cinema. On stage, she has appeared in productions such as The Importance of Being Earnest, Blood Brothers, Twelfth Night, Educating Rita and What’s New Pussycat?

Since 2007, Melanie has been best known for her beloved portrayal of the mild mannered, omelette-obsessed Gwen West in the acclaimed BBC comedy Gavin & Stacey, a role she reprised for the smash hit 2024 Christmas special. Most recently, viewers have seen Melanie in two series of the BBC’s hit Death Valley.

Melanie Walters said: “Performing in Pantomime for the last 15 years, my Strictly ‘fix’ has always been watching in a dressing room rather than my front room.

“This year I am completely thrilled and happy to swap my fairy wand for sequinned dance shoes. I just hope I don’t follow Cinderella and leave one on the Ballroom stairs. I cannot wait to take part in this absolutely iconic show, it’s so exciting. See you in September!”

Melanie completes this year’s celebrity lineup alongside Lacey Turner, Dani Dyer, Delta Goodrem, Chris Appleton, Cach Mercer, Will Best, Dame Sarah Storey, Jaime Winstone, Bethany Antonia, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Graeme Hall, Lawrence Robb, Tabby Stoecker, and John Nellis in the 2026 Strictly Come Dancing line-up. Further news will be revealed throughout the summer ahead of the brand-new series getting underway on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this September. Viewers can add the show to their watchlist on BBC iPlayer now.

Strictly Come Dancing is a BBC Studios Entertainment production for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

For all the latest breaking news from the ballroom check out our Strictly Come Dancing 2026 Everything You Need to Know guide.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to screens on BBC One and iPlayer in September.

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