Gavin & Stacey star Melanie Walters on why she signed up to Strictly

Nation.Cymru staff

It’s time to start dancing – Strictly’s back. Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe take the helm, as a brand-new year in the ballroom begins.

The show opens in spectacular style, with an incredible performance from the entire Strictly cast. Fifteen celebrities nervously wait to find out their professional partners and this year – there’s a twist.

Five new Pros make their entrance on the dancefloor and reigning champion, Karen Carney returns for an epic performance. Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke return to the judging panel to keep a watchful eye over proceedings before the competition officially kicks off next Saturday.

Hoping to make a big impression is Welsh actress Melanie Walters.

Since 2007, Melanie has been best known for her beloved portrayal of the mild mannered, omelette-obsessed Gwen West in the acclaimed BBC comedy Gavin & Stacey, a role she reprised for the smash hit 2024 Christmas special. Most recently, viewers have seen Melanie in two series of the BBC’s hit Death Valley.

Here she tells us why she decided to sign up to Strictly.

How do you feel about joining the Strictly class of 2026?

The best mix of excited and nervous. I can’t wait to find out who I’ll be dancing with, and to then finally get going and start learning some routines!

What made you say yes to Strictly?

It was a little bit of “now or never” really. I’m not getting any younger! It just felt like the right time to dive into something like Strictly, which is something completely outside my normal life and my comfort zone.

I’ve no formal dance training to speak of, my involvement in musicals and pantos have been as a character actress not a dancer, but I have always loved to dance. We’re talking disco, not clubbing! This is such an opportunity to push my boundaries and learn some beautiful routines and show them on live television!

What are you most looking forward to and what are you most nervous about?

I’m most looking forward to meeting my dance partner and I hope we have a really good connection and a really happy time together. I cannot wait to learn all the techniques that come with Ballroom. I have very little experience in that style of dance so it will be a great challenge. Of course, I am also excited to see what fabulous outfits I am going to be wearing! I’m nervous about my head saying “yes I can do that move”, but my body disagreeing!

Do you have a signature dance move?

Not a clue how you would describe it… I think it might be called “freestyle”.

If you could perform any iconic Strictly routine from past series, which would it be?

There’ve been too many brilliant routines to choose one, but in general as a viewer I love a waltz, a quickstep and a tango! Those are the ones I’m especially hoping to do on the show.

How did your family and friends react when you told them?

My friends were just absolutely delighted. My family and I are so close and they are always so supportive of whatever I do – even though they don’t understand why I do it!

Is there anyone in particular – whether family or friend – who you’re doing Strictly for?

I’m primarily doing Strictly for myself and everybody who is over 60. For all us women in particular who are in their 60s, who have a chance to seize an opportunity but shy away from taking it – fearing they’re too old. We’re always learning and growing at whatever age. There’s no such thing as being ‘past it’, things may become different as we get older but we’re no less valid.

What are you hoping to get out of the experience?

I am truly just doing it to learn a fantastic new skill and hopefully have an absolute blast doing it. Dancing is so freeing and such a good way of expressing yourself. To have this opportunity to learn how to dance properly, from the professionals, on the most brilliant dance floor possible is almost too good to be true. I’m getting a weekly masterclass – unbelievable! I just want to dive into Strictly heels first and give it 100 percent.

What would be your dream song to dance to?

My favourite song is always in the moment. I hear a song and depending on my mood it’s the best song ever and I’ll listen to it about 10 times in a row there and then, and will swan around the living room to it as if I’m on Strictly, and then the next day or week I’ll hear something completely different and the same thing will happen again.

A bit like the weather, it’s constantly changing. I’m excited for all the new favourite songs I hope I’ll get to have on Strictly.

Do you have any backstage rituals to get you in the zone?

I know I’ll end up having one, but what it will be will depend on what I do that first week. So, I’ll need to make sure it’s not too lengthy or complicated as I will have to do it every week from there on in!

How would your family and friends describe your dancing skills?

I quite honestly can say I don’t think my family have ever seen me dance enough to comment. My friends think I’m quite a good mover though!

One of your most iconic roles over the years is Gwen in Gavin & Stacey, do you think Gwen would be able to flip an omelette while doing the Cha Cha Cha?

I think Gwen could do absolutely anything whilst simultaneously making an omelette. If Gwen was a contestant on Strictly, I think it’s safe to say all the contestants, crew, hosts, and judges would be well fed.

She would be given extra training by Nessa (who taught Shirley Ballas all she knows) and Bryn would take over her wardrobe, in his element choosing the sequinned dresses for her. After making Nessa’s wedding outfit, she would probably make a few of her own…

Strictly Come Dancing returns to iPlayer and BBC One from 7.25pm on Saturday, September 19, airing every weekend until Christmas.

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 – Everything you need to know about the new series

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