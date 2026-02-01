Gaza documentary and Helen Mirren’s royal portrayal come to west Wales screen

Adam Johannes

West Wales cinema-goers are in for a powerful February as Theatr Mwldan in Cardigan brings both a stage classic and a gripping, hard-hitting new film to the big screen.

On 22 February, Theatr Mwldan Film Society screens Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk (12A), a powerful new documentary that brings the harrowing realities of life in Gaza into sharp focus.

Told through intimate video calls between Iranian filmmaker Sepideh Farsi and young Palestinian photojournalist Fatma Hassona, the film captures everyday courage amid violence, loss, and relentless struggle. Viewers are given a rare, first-hand perspective of life under siege, seeing how ordinary people navigate the constant threats and heartbreak that surround them.

The documentary is made all the more poignant by tragedy. Fatma Hassona was killed in an Israeli airstrike on her home just a day after the film’s selection at Cannes.

In the run-up to the festival, an open letter condemning Hassouna’s killing and criticising the film industry’s “passivity” and “silence” was signed by more than 350 actors, directors and producers, including Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Joaquin Phoenix, Guillermo del Toro, Guy Pearce, Ralph Fiennes, David Cronenberg, Viggo Mortensen and Javier Bardem.

At the Cannes opening ceremony, jury president Juliette Binoche paid tribute to Hassouna, saying: “She should have been here among us this evening…Art remains. It is a powerful testimony of our lives and dreams; and we, the audience, embrace it.”

Critics have hailed the work as a moving tribute to Hassouna life and bravery. The Guardian called it “a shattering memorial to Palestinian photojournalist Fatma Hassona,” while Vulture described it as “a film born of helplessness, about helplessness,” and Variety praised how it “puts a face to the numbers” of a genocide too often reduced to statistics.

Queen

Then, from 26 February, cinema-goers can enjoy a very different kind of drama with the National Theatre’s The Audience (PG), starring Helen Mirren in her iconic portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II.

This acclaimed performance, which inspired Peter Morgan’s Netflix hit The Crown, offers a fascinating insight into the monarch’s private weekly meetings with her prime ministers, known as “The Audience.”

From Winston Churchill to David Cameron, these encounters reveal the behind-the-scenes influence the Queen wielded over six decades of British politics. Mirren’s portrayal has been described by critics as both majestic and intimate, now an iconic stage performance will be available to audiences in West Wales.

For over 25 years, Theatr Mwldan Film Society has championed arthouse and world cinema, presenting carefully curated films ranging from British independent productions to compelling documentaries and animations. The charity aims to give local audiences the chance to experience thought-provoking films on the big screen, supporting the region’s cultural life and promoting stories on screen that matter.

With this February’s programme, west Wales viewers can experience both a moving real-life tribute to courage under fire and the royal drama that has captivated audiences worldwide, proof that Theatr Mwldan continues to bring the very best of cinema to the heart of the community.

For tickets and to find out more about the current season, visit Theatr Mwldan Film Society’’s website.