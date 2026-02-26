‘Genre-defying celebration of modern Welsh culture’ to be staged on St David’s Day

Gŵyl Dewi – described as a ‘genre-defying celebration of modern Welsh culture’ is to be staged at Wales Millennium Centre on St David’s Day.

Set to take over the intimate Cabaret venue at the Wales Millennium Centre on Sunday, March 1, Gŵyl Dewi will showcase the vibrant diversity of the contemporary Welsh music scene.

Hosted by Lloyd Lewis, organisers say the exclusive event moves beyond traditional stereotypes to present a true representation of the Wales we see today.

From 6pm to 10pm, the night promises a “Soho-style” atmosphere featuring a carefully curated lineup of premiere artists spanning indie-pop, soul, lo-fi, and bilingual rap.

Staged by The Corner Productions who are dedicated to curating high-quality events that champion diverse voices and unique cultural experiences within the Welsh arts scene, guests are invited to experience a high-energy evolution of Welsh tradition.

The line-up for the evening features a powerhouse roster of Welsh talent, including: Triskel award-winning Grime and Hiphop artist Mace the Great, dynamic bilingual Drill innovator Sage Todz, and a vibrant mix of genre-blending Welsh artists including Luke RV, whose laidback lo-fi and alternative Hiphop brings a mellow, introspective edge; and Lily Beau, celebrated for her soulful, emotive pop sound.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Celebrating St David’s Day in a new way Gŵyl Dewi is more than just a gig; it is a statement of pride, community, and creativity. The event highlights the explosion of talent currently emerging from Wales, blending genres and languages in a single night of celebration.

“It’s a true representation of the Wales we see today—the diversity, the pride, the community, and the creativity all showcased in one night of celebration and entertainment.”

“Join us for an unforgettable night of music and culture.”

Tickets are available now via the Wales Millennium Centre box office.

Event Details

Event: Gŵyl Dewi (St David’s Day Celebration)

Date: Sunday, 1st March 2026

Venue: Cabaret, Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

Doors: 18:00 | Show Start: 18:30 | Curfew: 22:00

Host: Lloyd Lewis