Nation Cymru staff

One of modern music’s biggest ‘genre-defying’ icons is set to bring her acclaimed tour to the Welsh capital in May 2027.

Cardiff’s leading live music venue Tramshed has freshly announced that pioneering musician, producer, director and performance artist Peaches will bring her acclaimed No Lube So Rude Tour to the venue on Sunday 9 May 2027.

Celebrating her latest album of the same name, the Canadian trailblazer will deliver an unmissable live show packed with new material, fan favourites and the fearless, boundary-pushing performance style that has made her one of alternative music’s most influential and enduring artists.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 27 November via Tixr.

Few artists have left a mark on contemporary culture quite like Peaches.

She first catapulted to stardom with her “surreally funny [and] nasty” (Rolling Stone) 2000 debut, The Teaches of Peaches, which introduced the world to her sexually transgressive, fiercely assertive, and utterly captivating persona.

Since then, she has released four more radical albums, won the prestigious Polaris Heritage Prize, collaborated with everyone from Iggy Pop to Yoko Ono, landed songs in cultural watermarks like The Handmaid’s Tale, and seen her work studied at universities around the world.

Peaches’ newest album, No Lube So Rude, recorded with co-producer The Squirt Deluxe, is a brash, unapologetic exploration of identity, sexuality, age, and bodily autonomy.

A provocative work of emotional and sonic alchemy that balances the poetic and the profane in equal measure, it transforms all the friction and frustration of modern life into joy and transcendence.

Speaking about the album, Peaches said: “I want people to understand that they can still have a voice no matter who they are or what the world says about them. Now more than ever, there are so many forces that just want you to give up and be quiet. If this album can help you resist that, then that’s what it’s for.”

Tramshed, a Grade II listed former tram depot on Clare Road in Grangetown with a capacity of 1,000, has a history as one of the most distinctive and beloved music spaces in the city.

Operated by Propaganda Independent Venues, Tramshed has hosted the full spectrum of live and electronic music since opening its doors in 2015 and now gears up for a night of electroclash with Peaches.

Event details

Peaches – No Lube So Rude Tour

Sunday 9 May 2027

Tramshed, Clare Road, Cardiff, CF11 6QP

Doors: 7pm

Age: 14+ (under 16s accompanied by adult)

Tickets £32.50 + fees via Tixr