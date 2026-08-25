Georgia Ruth and Tom Bullough plot magical night of Autumn Equinox music and stories

Nation Cymru staff

A magical night of Autumn Equinox music and stories is set to take place next month, featuring Georgia Ruth and award-winning writer Tom Bullough.

Joining Georgia and Tom for Bright Field, which takes place at 7pm on 25 September at Abergavenny’s Borough Theatre will also be Alula Down, an experimental English folk music duo based in Herefordshire, formed by artists Kate Gathercole and Mark Waters.

They blend traditional folk songs with minimalism, field recordings, improvisation, and sound collages.

While the event listing gives very little away, ticket-holders can expect Georgia Ruth to bring her ‘spectral vocals and harp’, while Aluna Down will showcase their magical folk and field recordings alongside words from Tom Bullough, writer of the Wonders of Wales and Sarn Helen.

Revealing more on her own Instagram, Georgia Ruth writes: “The good folks at @brightfield_abergavenny have put together this gorgeous night at Borough Theatre on 25th September ft. Tom Bullough, Alula Down and me (with harp) – come and celebrate the return of a lovely Welsh Borders seasonal night of music and stories (taking its name from my favourite RS Thomas poem! 🌞 )

“I have seen the sun break through

to illuminate a small field

for a while, and gone my way

and forgotten it. But that was the

pearl of great price, the one field that had

treasure in it.”

Brightfield’s own Instagram adds: “Delighted to tell you that Brightfield Abergavenny is back this Friday 25 September for a very special night of music, spoken word and start-of-the-season magic – excitingly this time at Abergavenny’s Borough Theatre.

“We’ll be kicking off Autumn Equinox week with Welsh queen Georgia Ruth, on the verge of the release of her new album, Uncanny Valley, Herefordshire folk and field recording favourites Alula Down and Wales Book of the Year winner Tom Bullough.

“There’ll also be the gorgeous collage art of @catrin__james and seasonal tunes on the night from the night’s Field Marshall, Jude Rogers.

“Tickets available now for a bargainous £15 from the Borough Theatre website.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Borough Theatre (@boroughtheatre)

Alula Down shared on their Instagram: “Very pleased to announce this one – Bright Field returns and we’re honoured to be playing. As you will see from this gorgeous and fully bilingual poster – it’s at the Borough Theatre in Abergavenny and there is a menu of great cultural delights – come and pack out the theatre!”

Bullough is currently working on his latest novel, having told Church Times: “Just now, I’m writing my fifth novel, set in sixth-century Wales and Ireland. It’s inspired by those Lives, those Celtic hagiographies, which describe how a soldier becomes a saint.

“I’ve never written anything so historical before, but, however hard I try to get past them, it seems to contain my usual preoccupations: Wales, churches, climatic upheaval, the relationship between people and the natural world. . .”

Tickets are priced at £15.00, with a booking fee of £1 where applicable direct from Borough Theatre Abergavenny.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.