Georgia Ruth marks one year of landmark album with new deluxe edition

Stephen Price

Singer songwriter, Georgia Ruth has released a Deluxe Edition of her critically acclaimed 2024 album ‘Cool Head’ to mark its one-year anniversary.

Released on Friday, 20 June, the reissue includes one previously unreleased track, plus two live recordings captured during her performance at Llais in Cardiff last year.

Georgia’s fourth studio album, Cool Head, was written in the year after her husband and collaborator was taken seriously ill, with Georgia describing the album as a long drive through night into morning.

“Cool head,” a phrase her dad would always use to urge calm thinking, is a candid and affecting collection of songs, spanning wide-open Americana to 60s-influenced folk ballads, and we couldn’t wait to give it a listen and to hear from Georgia about the process.

Critical reception to ‘Cool Head’ was widely enthusiastic, with God Is In The TV declaring: “Cool Head is her best yet… a melodic heart and a well worn craft of subtle and reflective songwriting… affectionate echoes of the 60s Americana of Glen Campbell and the sensitive orchestral suites of Serge Gainsbourg or Françoise Hardy records.”

Meanwhile, KLOF Magazine praised its artistry and emotional resonance: “…defined by subtle experimentation, highly accessible melodies and clever, heartfelt lyrics that have always been Georgia Ruth’s forte. Her attention to the smallest musical detail allows her to draw out the latent emotion of a moment…it’s her strongest offering yet.”

Bonus Tracks

Georgia Ruth explains the bonus tracks:

‘Raining In Darling’ (Will Oldham cover)

“Iwan and I have been singing this Will Oldham cover in live shows for over ten years! It’s one of my favourite Bonnie Prince Billy songs—the ‘I know you do’ at the end always gets me. We recorded this version in Iwan Morgan’s Liverpool home studio, but for some reason it never quite made the final ‘Cool Head’ track listing. I’m chuffed it’s out in the world now.”

‘Better Off Blue’ (Live at Llais)

“From a very special show at Llais 2024, recorded in the beautiful Hoddinott Hall (usually reserved for the BBC Welsh National Orchestra). We had the original string trio from the album sessions with us—Angharad Davies, Angharad Jenkins and Patrick Rimes—and string arranger Gruff ab Arwel was playing bass! One of my favourite shows to date, and it was so great to relive it via this recording.”

‘Eucalyptus’ (Live at Llais)

“Llŷr Pari brings a really different feel to the guitar on this live version of Eucalyptus. I love how each musician can approach a song with new energy. Always adds something to a show—like you’re never sure where it could go. And that’s exciting.”

“Through the darkness”

Speaking to Nation.Cymru at the time of its release, Georgia said: “A couple of years ago, my husband Iwan (with whom I’ve been making music for over 12 years) was diagnosed with a heart condition.

“Not long after, he underwent major heart surgery in Morriston. It was a pretty terrifying time for us as a family, and so I suppose the songs were born in the immediate aftermath of that storm.

“But despite it being such a difficult and worrying time, I hoped the album would become a journey; I had this idea of it being a night drive, through the darkness, and into morning. And so that’s what it became!”

She added: “It’s a very candid album, but on the other hand I think there’s lots of light in there.

“Cool Head, the title, came from something my dad always says to me when I’m getting in a flap – “Keep a cool head, mun.”

“Something about the phrase made me think of stars, and so that fit perfectly with this idea of a night-time trip.

Recorded in Sain studios, near Caernarfon, the album features contributions by Iwan Huws (Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog), Stephen Black (Sweet Baboo), Gwion Llewelyn (Aldous Harding) and Rhodri Brooks (Melin Melyn). With Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci stalwart Euros Childs adding his unmistakable vocals to a couple of songs, this is a truly Welsh affair.

It also features string arrangements by Gruff Ab Arwel, whose ear for melody brings a new dimension to the songs. These are performed by Angharad Davies, Angharad Jenkins and Patrick Rimes.

The album is co-produced with long-time collaborator Iwan Morgan.

Cool Head was initially released on double heavyweight vinyl and CD, alongside Georgia’s debut novel, Tell Me Who I Am, with a companion CD, Cooler Head, following soon after.

Purchase Cool Head, Tell Me Who I Am and more direct from Georgia Ruth’s website and most good record and book stores, and stream the deluxe version of the new album on all platforms now.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

