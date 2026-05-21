Get paid £1000 to take your dog to the pub

Nation.Cymru staff

Imagine being paid a handsome sum to take your dog to the pub.

Well, that’s the proposition on offer from Rover.com who are calling all dogs and their owners to apply to embark on a paid* summer adventure ’ – helping them to crown the UK’s ult-mutt dog friendly pub.

The company are on the hunt for dog owners in Wales to apply for what might just be the best summer side hustle around.

The chosen ‘Tavern Tester’ will be paid £1,000 to visit ten pubs across the region over six weeks, rating each venue on everything from dog-friendly amenities and treats to atmosphere and overall pup appeal.

Last year, The Blaina Wharf in Newport was named the most dog-friendly pub in Wales, setting the bar high for this year’s contenders.

It’s no secret that two of the nation’s greatest loves are the pub and our dogs. Now, new research from Rover.com, the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care, has revealed the formula for the ‘perfect pint’. According to Brits, it’s 7.30pm on a sunny Friday afternoon, enjoyed in a beer garden with your dog by your side!

With this in mind, Rover is seeking eleven ‘Tavern Testers’ to embark on a compensated summer adventure, helping to sniff out the most dog-friendly pub in the UK. As part of this exciting role, testers – and their furry companions – will be paid £1,000 to visit pubs in their local area and assess them on their dog-friendly amenities over the course of six weeks.

Successful applicants must be 18+, will be sociable, enthusiastic dog owners with a well-behaved pooch who’s just as comfortable in the pub as they are. A reliable means of transport is essential, along with a willingness to travel. Applicants should also be digitally savvy, with strong social media experience and an active account to document and share their journey.

Those selected will visit a total of 10 pubs in their region, rating everything from treats and water bowls to atmosphere and staff welcome, while documenting their experiences through photos, videos and reviews for Rover.

To apply for the ‘Tavern Tester role’ complete the online application form, HERE, by 6pm 7th June 2026. Share a bit about yourself, your canine companion, and why you think you’d be perfect for this role. Please read the T&Cs below before applying. Your application will be reviewed by a Dog Behaviour Expert, more detail in the terms and conditions below.

Please note, by entering the competition, you grant Rover and its partners the right to use your content featured on the Rover website, social channels, and within Rover’s PR communications.

*Please note this posting is not an offer of employment or an independent contractor relationship with Rover or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates. This campaign is run in collaboration with Brands2Life, who will manage the selection and compensation of the Tavern Testers. The fee is inclusive of all expenses; individual purchases at the pubs (food and drink) will not be reimbursed

FIND OUT MORE HERE