Get ready for Tonguing with Carys Eleri

Carys Eleri is set to bring her insightful brand of comedy to life through science and songs for an unmissable one-woman show this spring at Wales Millennium Centre.

Tonguing explores how human connection shapes everything from our brains to our bodies and how a growing dependence on the digital sphere can lead to a deprivation of real human connection.

It’s a call to move beyond the online platforms which have alienated us from each other and to promote the art of conversation, in the flesh, eye-to eye – ‘IRL.’

This fascinating exploration of the mechanics of our brains and detailed scientific research is brought to life by Carys’ captivating mad-cap storytelling, ridiculous animations and fuelled by an eclectic explosion of songs ranging from electronica to medieval flutes and plenty of bass showcasing Carys’ own powerful set of pipes.

Research

As part of her research, Carys visited the Max Planck Institute in the Netherlands to quiz leading neuroscientists, including Dr. Simon Fisher, to Carys ‘the Beyonce of neuroscience’ – the man behind the discovery of the FOXP2 gene which is linked to our ability to speak.

Expert in the science of emotions and all things brain, best-selling author Professor Dean Burnett has once again advised and helped guide Carys in the development of Tonguing, in an hilarious journey through the weird and wonderful cogs of the human mind.

The new show is the follow-up to Carys’ 2019 debut award-winning show Lovecraft (Not the Sex Shop in Cardiff) which won critical acclaim, ran at Edinburgh Fringe, was aired as a BBC Radio 4 special, and picked up a Best Cabaret award at the Adelaide Fringe Festival.

The art of conversation

Carys, a twice BAFTA Cymru nominated actor and presenter, singer and regular performer in Charlotte Church’s Pop Dungeon said: “Love and loneliness are constant themes for us as human beings.

“We come alive when we’re communicating and interacting with other people, we are designed for it as hyper-social beings.

“In a post-pandemic world where there are more reasons not to speak to people, I’m encouraging people to re-evaluate the art of conversation.

“All puns intended; the science speaks for itself. Get talking. Get tonguing.”

Tonguing runs at Wales Millennium Centre from 8 May to 16 May 2025, with further UK dates due to be announced.

Tickets on sale: https://www.wmc.org.uk/en/whats-on/2025/carys-eleri-tonguing

