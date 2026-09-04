Get to know Josh Pozzi with genre-defying new single

Stephen Price

Singer songwriter Josh Pozzi has returned with new single, ‘Get to Know Me’ – a raw and confessional alt-R&B track marrying together his lifelong love of pop, rock, hip-hop and electronica.

Josh, who was raised in Swansea but is now based in Bristol, has his finger firmly on the pulse with his innovative alternative R&B and smooth vocals and talent for songwriting and rapping that have earned him comparisons with the Weeknd.

Growing up, he was immersed in a diverse range of music, including pop, rock, metal, and folk. From as early as five years old, he would often be called upon to perform his original songs for family gatherings, regardless of the occasion.

A recent graduate of the British Institute of Modern Music (BIMM), Josh is now emerging as an innovative and unique artist. His musical style is predominantly alternative R&B, drawing inspiration from Grunge, Hip-Hop and Electronica.

Influenced by artists such as the Weeknd, James Blake, Aurora, and The Hics; Josh has crafted a distinctive sound that blends dark, electronic elements with modern pop.

Get to Know Me follows a strong run of momentum for the Swansea born artist, whose debut EP ‘Hostage’ surpassed 100,000 streams and was accompanied by a short film.

His previous single ‘Waiting For You’, released on his late father’s birthday, raised funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, earned BBC Radio Wales play from Adam Walton, and amassed 21,500 YouTube views organically.

Built around driven guitars, R&B drum patterns, and vocals that shift between rap and smooth melodic hooks, ‘Get to Know Me’ finds Pozzi operating at the intersection of grunge and R&B. For listeners of Black Atlass, Grandson, and Kid Brunswick, the track delivers a sound that is both heavy and emotionally exposed.

‘Get to Know Me’ is about the fear of self reflection after a period of emotional survival. It captures the moment you realise you have spent so long just getting through that you no longer recognise yourself. The paranoia, the walls built for protection, the guilt of pushing away people who cared. As Pozzi explains: “Get to Know Me came from a place I didn’t want to visit. It’s about the moment you realise you’ve spent so long surviving that you don’t recognise yourself anymore.”

The single artwork was commissioned from artist Duru Ekin, a deliberate choice in an era of AI generated imagery. Her signature sits on the final piece. It matches the music; hand built, human, but always pushing forward.

Adam Walton from BBC Radio Wales said: “A really really compelling production, it takes some skill to evoke an atmosphere so effectively. Josh Pozzi is clearly eminently skilled”

With ‘Get to Know Me’, Pozzi delivers his most honest and direct work to date.

Josh told Nation Cymru: “Since the last release I’ve been busy writing songs, and have a lot of things in different stages which will be exciting!

“Following the release of ‘Hostage’, I released a song called ‘Waiting for You’ which served as a bit of a test release as I had been away writing for so long I started to get in my own head slightly in terms of releasing so just wanted to get something out with no promotion and it did really well!

As for the new track, he shared: “Get to Know Me has been floating around for a few years – I think I started writing it back in 2022!

“But it was one of those songs that I knew had potential, it just needed time to evolve a little. It’s like a mixture of Grunge and R&B, with a rap in the middle and a sick guitar solo at the end, I just loved the finished song!

“I had a lot of people help me out with this track and it was great collaborating with so many people! It started out as a song when I had just came out of a tough place, but more-so, a place that creates that massive shift in your life where you know its a new chapter, so I really felt like I didn’t know myself, hence ‘Get to Know Me’ was written.”

As for hearing his music live, he added: “I am currently working on a live set with some really talented people, and I can’t wait to bring that to life, but it needs a little more time.

“I have a video releasing for this song, but other than that, this coming year I just want it to be the year of releases and to get out all of these weird songs I’ve been working on! This song is just the start.”

Watch Hostage here

Listen to more from Josh Pozzi here

Keep up to date with Josh on Instagram and elsewhere.

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