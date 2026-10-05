Giant award-winning Christmas parade returns to Welsh city

Nation.Cymru staff

A giant festive parade will once again take over a Welsh city as families line the streets for this spectacular event.

On Sunday 22 November from 5pm the much-loved Swansea Christmas Parade makes its return, featuring a vibrant procession of community groups, festive floats, performers, much-loved characters and, of course, Santa himself.

Last year the parade won Event of the Year (Local Authority) title at the National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) Awards.

And this year’s event will follow the exciting route that launched last year, beginning at the Guildhall where Santa will officially start proceedings with a special festive lighting display and fireworks.

The parade will then travel along St Helen’s Road, through The Kingsway, across College Street, along Castle Street and Caer Street before finishing on Princess Way.

More than 40 local organisations, schools and community groups will take part in the celebration, creating a colourful showcase of creativity, talent and festive spirit.

Along the route, visitors can also expect enchanting fairytale favourites, comic book heroes, festive performers and, of course, Santa and Mrs Claus travelling aboard their magical sleigh.

The excitement continues with live entertainment taking place on two stages throughout the evening.

Festive performances at the Guildhall and outside the Dragon Hotel will keep crowds entertained before Santa officially switches on Swansea’s Christmas lights, illuminating the city centre and marking the start of the festive season. The celebrations will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display.

The parade forms part of a packed programme of festive activities taking place across the city in the countdown to Christmas.

Visitors can make a day of it by enjoying attractions including Swansea Winter Wonderland, complete with its popular ice rink and alpine-themed bar, as well as the Christmas Market, offering festive gifts, handmade crafts and seasonal treats.

Councillor Rob Stewart, Leader of Swansea Council, said: “The award-winning Swansea Christmas Parade is one of the highlights of the year and a fantastic opportunity for communities, residents and visitors to come together and celebrate the start of the festive season.

“Every year the event creates a wonderful atmosphere across the city centre, and we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands of people to enjoy an evening packed with festive entertainment, community spirit and Christmas magic.

“Alongside returning favourites, we’re especially excited to unveil a brand-new parade float this year, which we think families are going to love. We’ll keep the details under wraps for now, but anyone who’s ever dreamed of reaching infinity and beyond should make sure they don’t miss it.

“The parade is part of Swansea’s outstanding programme of events, helping to showcase everything our city has to offer while supporting local businesses and bringing people together.”

For more information, including the parade route, visit www.visitswanseabay.com

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.