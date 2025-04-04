Giant dinosaurs are coming to Wales

Dinosaurs will roam Cardiff this Easter, with the Welsh capital home to a collection of giant dinos.

Families are being invited to explore the Dino Discovery Trail at St David’s Shopping Centre where keen explorers will be invited to track down a collection of dinosaur models at the city shopping destination – from a two-metre-tall Diplodocus and Stegosaurus to a Velociraptor and a mighty T-rex – measuring five metres in length from nose to tail.

Described as a ‘dinosaur lover’s dream’, the free Dino Discovery Trail is delivered in partnership with FOR Cardiff and will be hosted at St David’s from Monday 14th April to Sunday 27th April (excluding Easter Sunday).

Families can collect a free trail map and dinosaur hat from Guest Services, located on the upper level of Grand Arcade, close to Bershka, Stradivarius, and Starbucks, and return their completed map for a fun sticker and a sweet treat.

Other dino guests at St David’s include an Allosaurus, a Dilophosaurus, a Dromaeosaurus plus a Hypsilophodon baby with an Oviraptor nest – all complete with fascinating dinosaur facts.

Throughout the Easter holidays, guests can also enter a competition to win LEGO dinosaur prizes – look out for the QR code at St David’s for a chance to win.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s Cardiff, said: “Our animal model trails have always gone down an absolute storm so it’s fantastic to bring a brand-new experience to St David’s. We’re looking forward to welcoming guests to meet our prehistoric visitors at the free Dino Discovery Trail and spending time with us this Easter.”

Carolyn Brownell, Executive Director of FOR Cardiff added: “We’re excited to bring the Dino Discovery Trail to the city centre this Easter. Creating exciting, free experiences like these helps to bring families into Cardiff city centre, supporting local businesses while creating unforgettable moments for visitors of all ages.”

For more details on events and opening hours at St David’s visit https://www.stdavidscardiff.com

