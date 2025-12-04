Giant Lantern Parade returns this Friday

Small World Theatre has announced the return of the Cardigan Giant Lantern Parade on Friday 5 December, bringing light, creativity and community spirit to the charming west Wales town.

This year’s Eisteddfod y Garreg Las theme promises a spectacular celebration inspired by music, poetry and Welsh cultural heritage.

“This year is set to be another highlight of the season,” said Ann Shrosbree, Director and artist at Small World Theatre. “We’ve been busy making lanterns with local schools, shops, businesses and the public throughout the month. We’re creating giant lanterns inspired by the Eisteddfod, so expect to see dancing ravens, musical instruments, crowns, a Chair, and more.”

The Parade will set off from Pendre at 7pm, led by drumming group Samba Doc, before travelling down Cardigan High Street to the Quayside, where a low-noise fireworks display will take place sometime between 7.30pm and 8pm. The procession will then continue to The Guildhall, finishing around 8.15pm.

This year’s event forms part of Gŵyl y Golau / Festival of Light, created by Small World Theatre to enhance Cardigan’s festive atmosphere and complement the town’s Christmas lights. Giant lantern sculptures and light installations will illuminate key buildings, while a Light Trail will guide visitors through an enchanting after-dark experience.

Councillor Clive Davies, Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration said: “The Cardigan Giant Lantern Parade first started in 2016 and is a wonderful example of how Cardigan , the town of creativity and culture brings people together. Events like this celebrate our heritage and showcase the vibrant spirit of Ceredigion.

“We’re proud to support initiatives like this under our economic strategy, not only to highlight Cardigan as the birthplace of the National Eisteddfod but also help attract economic activity. This is made possible with the month-long light displays on various buildings and the shop widow lanterns in the high number of destination independent shops across Cardigan.”

The Parade and Festival are part-funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund through the Cynnal y Cardi Community Fund, administered by Ceredigion County Council. Additional support has been provided by Awards for All and Cardigan Town Council.

Mair Bell, Director of Small World Theatre said: “We know that the Festival of Light Trail and the Cardigan Giant Lantern Parade will be magical experiences for all. We’re hoping for a dry evening on 5 December so we can give the warmest possible welcome to the thousands of people who flock to the town each year.”

For more information, visit creativecardigan.com or small-world.org.uk.