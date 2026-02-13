Giant ‘national anthem’ mural appears in Cardiff city centre

A new hand painted mural has been unveiled in Cardiff city centre, celebrating the everyday journeys that connect people across Wales and the Borders.

Located on Quay Street, directly opposite the Principality Stadium, the artwork features the lyrics of “Gwlad! Gwlad!” from the Welsh National Anthem. The mural has been completed in time for Wales’ Six Nations home fixture against France, ready to welcome thousands of fans to the capital.

TfW plays a key role in delivering major events acting as the thread that weaves thousands of fans to and from the city. In 2025 alone, the Principality Stadium hosted 17 major events, with TfW safely moving nearly a million passengers in and out of Cardiff.

The mural serves as a physical centrepiece of the campaign, ‘Woven Through Wales’. The campaign focuses on the small, familiar moments that happen on public transport every day – travelling home after a night out, heading to work, or making your way back to people and places that matter.

Kim Townsend, Marketing and Sales Director at Transport for Wales, said:“‘Woven through Wales’ marks a significant step change in how we express Transport for Wales as a brand. It reflects the real role we play in people’s lives – connecting communities and supporting everyday moments – while building stronger emotional connections with our customers.

“This long-term brand platform supports our ambition to grow public transport usage and brand preference across Wales and our Borders, giving us a meaningful foundation for the future.”