Giant Oasis ‘Wonder Wall’ made of bucket hats unveiled in Cardiff

A showstopping tribute to Oasis has been revealed at St David’s Cardiff today, with the unveiling of a colossal bucket hat portrait of the Gallagher brothers ahead of their world tour which starts in Cardiff next week.

The eye-catching artwork depicts Noel and Liam in spectacular fashion – crafted entirely from black and white bucket hats in what can only be described as a true Champagne Supernova of creativity.

The towering tribute, named the Wonder Wall, at the city shopping destination stands a staggering 16 feet high – almost the height of Go Let It Out’s double-decker bus – and stretches more than 20 feet wide.

This one-of-a-kind monochrome masterpiece captures Oasis in their full Britpop-era glory and is made up of 3,000 black and white bucket hats.

The artwork has been unveiled at St David’s to celebrate Oasis choosing Cardiff as the city to kickstart its long-awaited reunion tour next weekend, Friday 4th and Saturday 5th July, with guests now invited to experience the tribute in person.

Commissioned by St David’s and brought to life by renowned Welsh artist Nathan Wyburn, the Wonder Wall portrait took four days to complete and is now on display in the upper level of the centre’s Eastside dining quarter.

To mark the unveiling, St David’s is hosting an all-day pre-gig party today (Saturday 28th June) featuring a play-to-win Supersonic Spinner with Gallagher-grade giveaways – all set to the ultimate Oasis playlist.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s Cardiff, commented: “We’re excited and honoured that our beloved Cardiff is home to the inaugural gig of the Oasis Live ‘25 reunion tour.

“We wanted to celebrate the city being the first place in the world where fans can see the reunion, so we commissioned our unique Wonder Wall portrait to pay homage to Noel and Liam and the upcoming epic international tour.

“Some might say it’s just a load of bucket hats, but we think it’s definitely, maybe, the best use of buckets hats ever.”

Visit St David’s Cardiff today (Saturday 28th June) from 11am-6pm for its Oasis pre-gig party; see the Wonder Wall and play-to-win Supersonic Spinner all set to Oasis anthems. The Wonder Wall will remain in place until after the Cardiff Oasis gigs for guests to enjoy (during centre opening hours).

For more details, visit the St David’s Cardiff website www.stdavidscardiff.com or follow @StDavidsCardiff on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

