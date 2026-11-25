Stephen Price

A giant billboard has appeared in the Welsh capital, giving food for thought about the way we treat some animals better than others – asking “if you wouldn’t eat your dog for Christmas dinner, why would you eat a turkey?”

The ad from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) is located in the heart of Cardiff city centre and tells passersby that dogs and turkeys are the same in all the ways that count – from feeling joy and pain to bonding with their loved ones – and asks everyone to show peace on earth to all by enjoying a vegan Christmas meal.

PETA Vice President of Programmes Elisa Allen shared: “Turkeys are sensitive individuals, and they don’t want to be trussed and stuffed for a centrepiece any more than we do.

“PETA urges the people of Cardiff to bring comfort and joy to all species this year by leaving animals off their plates.”

In nature, turkeys spend their days caring for their young, building nests, foraging, taking dust baths, and roosting high in trees.

Free-roaming turkeys can live up to 10 years, but those raised for food are normally slaughtered when they’re between 12 and 26 weeks old.

Workers hang the young birds upside down, drag them through an electrified bath, slit their throats, and dump them into scalding-hot water in de-feathering tanks – often while they’re still conscious.

Many are simply killed in gas chambers where they struggle to breathe, before eventually losing consciousness and suffocate.

Turkeys aren’t the only animal that PETA has tried to bring closer to the nation’s hearts at Christmas.

In 2024, the charity launched a Christmas advert featuring a young girl forming a friendship with a cow which was shown on the big screen in a number of Welsh cinemas.

The advert created by PETA urges people to see the individual behind every festive meal.

Created in collaboration with creative agency Atomic London and filmed at Hillside Animal Sanctuary, the feature begins with a young schoolgirl stopping to practise Jingle Bells on her trumpet near a farm she passes on her walk home.

At the gate to a field, she bonds with a curious cow who always comes to the fence to listen.

But when the girl brings her mother to meet her new friend, who is nowhere to be found, the joy fades – because her friend is gone.

The advert ends with simple footage of the cow leaving the field for the last time and a simple plea from the animal rights charity: “Everyone deserves a merry Christmas.

“Please leave animals off your plate.”

The spot was shown at Cardiff cinemas, including Vue, Odeon, and Cineworld branches, throughout the festive season.

“Loving”

PETA Vice President of Programmes Elisa Allen said: “Children have a natural empathy for animals, but many young people – and adults, too – may not think about the fact that their holiday roast came from playful, loving cows, who are easily befriended.”

Elisa added: “PETA’s ad encourages Cardiff and Swansea locals to show goodwill to all by choosing a delicious vegan feast this Christmas and beyond.”

One cinema goer who saw the advert said: “I don’t think I’ve ever been moved so much by an advert.

“We’re so used to materialistic ads like John Lewis or whatever this time of year, so something like this I didn’t expect at all.

“It’ll definitely stay with me.”

PETA – whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat” say that they opposes ‘speciesism’ – something they term ‘a human-supremacist worldview’.

PETA offers free vegan Christmas recipes and a guide to the best meat-free roasts for those looking to make the switch during this season of goodwill.

PETA – whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat” – points out that when it comes to the ability to feel pain, hunger, and thirst, a turkey is a dog is a boy. For more information, please visitPETA.org.uk or follow PETA on X, Facebook, or Instagram.