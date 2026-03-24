Giant rave to be held at famous Welsh castle

A giant rave is to bring ‘music, energy and pure celebration’ to a famous Welsh castle.

Set in 200-year-old Gwrych Castle overlooking the North Wales coastline, tickets are on sale now for House of Eira which will be staged on September 5.

The event will feature two stages, two bars, and a vibrant games lawn across a breathtaking medieval setting – which organisers say will create an unforgettable backdrop for the event.

Ant and Dec hosted two series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! at Gwrych Castle in 2020 and 2021. The Grade I listed 19th-century gothic ruin, located near Abergele, hosted the show due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. The castle saw significant repairs and increased public attention following the celebrity appearances.

What you can expect at House Of Eira

Main Stage

The Main Stage at House of Eira sits at the very heart of the castle, where towering stone walls meet heavy basslines and late-night energy. This is where the biggest stage unfolds, headlined by the unstoppable Hannah Wants, with Symmetrik, Campbell, and a wave of standout local talent setting the tone. Expect a full-powered blend of house and techno, driving the crowd from day into night with pure festival energy.

The Dungeon

The Drum & Bass Dungeon lies deep inside the castle, where dark stone and echoing walls amplify every break and bass line. This is the underground heartbeat of House of Eira, headlined by the formidable Goddard & Dread MC, with P Money & Carasel bringing raw energy and flow, backed by a wave of unreal local talent. Expect relentless drum & bass pressure, gritty atmosphere, and vibes that hit harder the deeper you go.

Bars & Drinks

There will be two fully stocked bars on site, each run by the best staff in the game to keep the drinks flowing and the vibes high. Whether you’re after crisp beers, refreshing ciders, smooth spirits, or a round of shots with your mates, we’ve got you covered—plus a solid selection of wines for those who like to sip in style. Fast service, big smiles, and a drinks list built for every kind of festival moment.

Food

Fueling the festival, organisers have partnered with the owner of Sheep’s & Leeks, a Michelin Guide–listed gem from Caernarfon, to bring next-level food to the castle grounds. Expect the finest local ingredients transformed into unbeatable snacks—crafted with the same care, creativity, and flavour that put their restaurant on the map. Quality, freshness, and serious taste to keep you dancing all day and night.

Find out more HERE