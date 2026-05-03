Giant sun sculpture coming to National Museum Cardiff for summer

A giant illuminated sculpture of the sun, complete with NASA imagery and an immersive soundscape, is set to light up National Museum Cardiff this summer.

Helios, from artist Luke Jerram, was co-commissioned by the National Trust and has already been on display at various Trust properties across Wales, Ireland and England.

Named after the Greek God who personifies the sun, the sculpture measures seven metres across and is scaled to 1:200 million, with each centimetre of the internally lit sphere representing 200km of the sun’s surface.

Now the sculpture will be on display throughout the summer at the National Museum Cardiff, following on from the success of Jerram’s previous exhibition in the space, Museum of the Moon.

Marking a symbolic moment as the sun rises, the early‑morning release reflects the themes of light, warmth and wonder at the heart of the spectacular installation.

On display from 21 July to 30 August, Helios invites visitors of all ages to step beneath its glowing surface and experience the textures, colours and movements of Earth’s closest star. Helios is accompanied by an atmospheric soundscape, creating a peaceful, immersive space. Mared Maggs, Head of National Museum Cardiff, said: “After seeing how much people loved Museum of the Moon, we’re delighted to welcome visitors back for something just as magical. “Helios has a real sense of warmth and renewal and feels like the perfect way to welcome the summer months. It’s a brilliant, free experience for families during the school holidays.” Alongside the artwork, the Museum has put together a line‑up of events, including relaxing Sunset Yoga sessions under the glowing sphere, Science of the Sun with science rapper Jon Chase and a special Museum Sleepover. Artist Luke Jerram added: “It was wonderful to share the Moon with Cardiff earlier this year, and I’m delighted to return with the Sun. Helios gives visitors the chance to experience something warm, bright and full of detail.” Entry to National Museum Cardiff is free, and visitors are encouraged to book ahead to receive updates on summer events and activities. For more information, visit National Museum Cardiff – Amgueddfa Genedlaethol Caerdydd | Museum Wales Amgueddfa Cymru’s exhibitions and public engagement programme is made possible thanks to players of Postcode Lottery.