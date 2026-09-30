Giant superstore opens with new retail concept including in-store bar

Nation.Cymru staff

A design-led furniture brand is bringing a new shopping experience to Wales with a 13,500 sq ft full-service store, including atelier and in-store bar.

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Sofa Club is continuing its UK retail expansion with the opening of a new store on Hadfield Road, Cardiff, bringing the brand’s latest store concept and signature sofa collections to the Welsh capital.

Rather than operating as a traditional furniture showroom, the new Cardiff store has been designed as a place where customers can shop, spend time and explore the collections at their own pace.

One of the main features is a bespoke sofa atelier, giving shoppers a dedicated space to explore the different fabrics available across Sofa Club’s collections.

There’s also an in-store bar where customers can enjoy a drink while deciding on the right sofa for their home.

The Cardiff opening represents the latest development of Sofa Club’s retail concept, combining furniture shopping with hospitality and personal service.

Paul Brennan, MD at Sofa Club said: “We’re so excited to be opening the doors to our new Cardiff store. This is a significant space for Sofa Club and an opportunity for us to bring our new store concept to Wales in a really exciting way.​

“We want sofa shopping to feel inspiring and enjoyable, so we’ve created a space where customers can take their time, explore our collections, visit our sofa atelier and enjoy a drink while creating something that feels perfect for their home. We can’t wait to welcome Cardiff in.”

Early sales at the Cardiff showroom are also providing an indication of the interior trends proving popular with Welsh customers.

Rich, earthy and autumnal colours are among the early favourites, with deep espresso, mocha, truffle and matcha shades attracting attention.

The Bloomsbury in Deep Espresso and Clapham in Deep Espresso are among the showroom’s early bestsellers, alongside The Matcha Sofa, The Mocha Sofa and Marylebone in Soft Truffle.

According to Sofa Club, the popularity of the warmer and more grounding colours suggests customers are increasingly looking towards cosy, nature-inspired interiors for the season ahead.

The new Sofa Club Cardiff store is at Units 1 and 2, Cardiff Trade Park, Hadfield Road, Cardiff, CF11 8AQ.

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