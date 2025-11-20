Global Koreran brand opens its first shop in Wales

A leading global beauty brand has set its sights on Wales with its first store opening in Cardiff.

K-Beauty has arrived in the Welsh capital today with PURESEOUL making its debut at St David’s Cardiff.

PURESEOUL opened its first Welsh store at the city shopping centre today. The store is the brand’s 10th store and its first outside of England.

From a single shop in 2022 to double digits in under three years, PURESEOUL has officially cemented its status as the UK’s Home of K-Beauty. Wales has consistently ranked in PURESEOUL’s top 10 regions for online customers, and Cardiff has long been one of its most engaged communities.

Leslie Tang, Co-founder and CEO commented: “We’ve had strong support from our Welsh customers since day one, so bringing PURESEOUL to Cardiff felt like a natural next step.

“Our offline rollout is accelerating, and this store marks the beginning of our next phase – expanding strategically, but at pace, across the UK. Every location we open is 100% driven by our customers’ voices. We’re listening, we’re moving quickly, and we’re aiming for 30 stores by the end of 2026.”

Vibrant and well-connected, St David’s is establishing itself as one of the leading shopping destinations in Wales – offering a strong foundation for PURESEOUL’s regional expansion.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s Cardiff, said: “Our guests have been keen to see more K-beauty brands here at St David’s, so we’re delighted that PURESEOUL will be joining the centre later this year. PURESEOUL’s line-up of trend-led and trusted Korean beauty brands is the perfect complement to our existing health and beauty mix and is set to offer a great experience to Cardiff shoppers.”

She added: “Since teasing the opening on social media, the reaction has been immediate, with multiple videos of the store signage going viral on TikTok before the brand had even made the announcement.”

“We’ve heard from so many of our customers that Cardiff gets overlooked when it comes to major retail launches,”

said Felicity Loftus, Marketing team leader. “We’re proud to be changing that.”

This Cardiff opening follows a successful multi-storey flagship launch on London’s iconic Carnaby Street earlier this summer, and continues a year of rapid offline expansion for the brand.

A long-requested location, a loyal community, and a new home for K-Beauty in Wales, the wait is finally over.