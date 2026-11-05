Global lifestyle brand to open huge new landmark store in Cardiff

Nation.Cymru staff

In a first for Wales and the UK an immersive, next-generation store is set to make its debut in the Welsh capital.

Welsh shopping destination St David’s Cardiff has announced that global lifestyle brand MINISO will bring its landmark new retail concept to St David’s, more than doubling its existing footprint and creating a must-visit attraction for its growing community of fans and collectors.

The new MINISO FRIENDS flagship will see MINISO expand from 2,637 sq ft to more than 6,600 sq ft in a brand-new store, with a frontage of more than 35 metres – equivalent to the length of three double-decker buses.

Opening in the second half of 2027, MINISO FRIENDS will occupy a prominent new location within St David’s, close to M&S, Primark and Boots.

MINISO first opened at St David’s in 2020, marking the brand’s second UK location and first outside London. Now, the brand is set to take its Cardiff presence to the next level with its biggest and most immersive store yet.

MINISO FRIENDS is the brand’s larger-format concept store, with a stronger focus on IP, collectables and fan experiences. Bringing together retail, experience and social interaction, the new store is designed to give fans a unique place to discover, collect and share their love of some of the world’s most recognisable characters.

The store will feature dedicated IP toy zones, showcasing a curated mix of MINISO’s collaborations with globally recognised characters and brands – partnerships that have been central to the brand’s growth.

Fans will be able to explore an extensive range of collectables, including blind boxes, plush toys and licensed merchandise, alongside its lifestyle, home, stationery, gifting and accessories collections.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director, St David’s Cardiff said: “MINISO has been a fantastic success story at St David’s, growing from strength to strength since it first arrived. We’re proud to be part of the brand’s next chapter and to be home to the UK debut of MINISO FRIENDS. The new flagship will be an exciting addition to the centre, giving MINISO’s growing community of fans and collectors an even bigger and more immersive experience right here in Wales.”

Saad Usman, COO, MINISO UK added: “Cardiff has been part of our UK story from the very start, and our fans here have shown us just how much they love to discover, collect and share. Bringing the UK’s first MINISO FRIENDS store to St David’s is a huge moment for us. This is a store built around fandom – a true destination where people come for the characters they love, stay to explore, and leave with something they didn’t know they needed. Wales has backed us from day one, and we can’t wait to open the doors and give fans across the UK a brand-new reason to make the trip.”

For more details about what’s on at St David’s and to join its free members’ reward programme PLUS+, visit www.stdavidscardiff.com