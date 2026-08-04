Global majority LGBT charity shares date for biggest Pride event yet

Nation Cymru staff

Glitter Cymru, the largest Welsh grassroots charity for global majority LGBTQ+ individuals, will mark its 10th birthday with Glitter Pride this month.

Taking place on Sunday 23 August, Glitter Pride will feature performances by both emergent and established talent within the music, dance, comedy and drag scenes – including SEKSU DJ, drag queen Miss Dynasty and singer Kabambi.

Climate Cooks will also provide complimentary food and drink – a nod to the significant role of food in fostering connection within many global majority communities.

With a theme of Global Solidarity, the occasion is the final in a series of three celebrations across the summer. Alongside the main event, Glitter Cymru is hosting a comedy night at Porter’s Cardiff, featuring a performance of The Corner Shop, on Friday 7 August.

The charity’s latest documentary, a retrospective on the charity’s journey with exclusive footage of previous events and interviews, will premiere in the National Museum Cardiff on Thursday 13 August.

The documentary is directed by Raven Gough and Alisha Ahmed, co-chair of Glitter Siblings – the branch of Glitter dedicated to queer women and trans people of colour.

Founded in 2016, Glitter Cymru looks to address the marginalisation of global majority LGBTQ+ individuals, who can struggle to find representation within the wider queer community, and can be discriminated against in general society.

Glitter Cymru’s crucial work across Wales aims to provide a safe, welcoming and uplifting environment for their members – leading social gatherings and cultural events, fostering community-led programmes, and working with public bodies and organisations to challenge inequality.

Looking back at 10 years of Glitter Cymru, co-chair and treasurer Numair Masud said: “Glitter Cymru has made such a difference to the lives of the most marginalised LGBTQ+ people – it has literally saved lives.

“Standing side-by-side with LGBTQ+ asylum seekers in immigration court on behalf of Glitter Cymru reinforced the need to continue championing community support. It was a highlight, not only for me, but more importantly for those who live to tell the tale of courage, resilience and hope.

“Our Pride event this year feels extra special, as we celebrate creating a safe and uplifting environment for queer people. It has become an important space for community-building and support, and I’m really proud to play a part in that.”

Founder Vish promises that Glitter Cymru will continue to create a safe, joyful environment for its community: “We are deeply committed to providing for our community.

“Our ambition is to strengthen our community fund to support our ongoing initiatives, as well as invest in local queer talent, and create a dedicated budget for a counselling service for the most vulnerable individuals in our community.

“We’re excited to keep evolving too: we want to learn from, connect with, and celebrate the various LGBTQ+ global majority communities worldwide.”

Centred around the themes of community and empowerment, speakers from Glitter Cymru will share their stories at Pride and reflect on the work the charity has undertaken to uplift queer global majority communities throughout the decade. The event is free for members and proceeds from priced tickets will go to the charity.

Tickets for Glitter Cymru Pride can be purchased via Eventbrite . For more information on Glitter Cymru and events, visit the website or Instagram @glittercymru .

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