Global music legend with links to Wales to perform in Cardiff on UK-wide tour

Nation Cymru Staff

A global music star and member of one of the most popular music acts of the 1970s and 80s is set to visit Wales for one night only as part of a 2027 UK tour.

Donny Osmond is one of the world’s most enduring and beloved entertainers, celebrating more than six decades of success in music, television, film, and live performance.

Kicking off in January 2027, Osmond will embark on a solo tour with a very special Cardiff date – over a decade after visiting Wales to learn more about his Welsh ancestry.

The legendary singer, performer and actor recently announced exciting plans for his first solo concert tour of the UK in four years while celebrating 50 years in show business.

The forthcoming tour will feature an intimate look at Donny’s most memorable and much loved moments in entertainment including his chart-topping solo hits.

Donny said: “I’m excited to share my award-winning Las Vegas production with UK audiences.”

He added that the show is for people who saw him perform with his brothers 5 decades ago, as well as those seeing him live for the first time.

Donny said: “I promise we’ll make fresh, new memories with my Viva UK Tour.”

One thing I’m really looking forward to on the Viva UK tour next year is the pre-show experience with you all. 💜✨ Getting to spend a little extra time with a small group of fans before the main show begins is always one of my favorite ways to connect with everyone. And who… pic.twitter.com/XRDXc1kcOf — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) May 27, 2026

Since his debut at age five on The Andy Williams Show, Osmond has become a global icon with over 65 albums, multiple gold and platinum records, over 100 million albums sold globally.

His timeless hits include “Puppy Love,” “Soldier of Love,” and Disney’s Mulan anthem “I’ll Make a Man Out of You.”

In 2024, Donny appeared on stage at the famed Edinburgh Playhouse in Scotland where he headlined in Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” as the Elvis inspired “Pharoah.” Previously, Donny had a historic six-year run from 1992 – 1997 with this award-winning musical and broke records with more than 2,000 performances in the US and Canada in the title role of Joseph.

The wildly successful production was produced as a feature film and released in 2000. On stage, Donny also starred in the iconic “Pantoland” at the Palladium in London, receiving accolades and stellar reviews and awards for his turn as “The Wizard of Pantomime” in 2021.

He has hosted multiple national television series in the United States and was the beloved Peacock who became the very first performer to launch the hit show The Masked Singer, ultimately finishing as the runner-up. Donny reached another extraordinary milestone in his career in Season 9 of Dancing with the Stars, where he was crowned champion.

He also recently launched the official Donny Osmond app, offering fans exclusive access to music, videos, and behind-the-scenes content. With a global fanbase and an unwavering passion for reinvention, Osmond continues to inspire audiences of all ages. A dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, Donny attributes his greatest successes to his family and the loyal supporters who have stood by him throughout his extraordinary career.

Welsh links

The Osmonds revealed their Welsh roots to the Western Mail in 2013 when Merrill Osmond said the family was as “Welsh as Tom Jones and Richard Burton”.

He said: “I’m Welsh through and through. My entire family is Welsh – although not a lot of people know it.

“Our mother Olive traced back our lineage to 19th century South Wales before hitting a bit of a dead end with the name Davis, which was her name before she married our father George.

“I’ve been to Wales many times, but my children and their partners haven’t, although they know all about Wales because our family has such an interest in our heritage.

“So we’re bringing the whole lot over so they can experience a taste of Wales for the first time,” he added.

Donny Osmond paid a surprise visit to Merthyr Tydfil over a decade ago as he searched for the truth about his family’s past, stopping off at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints in the Georgetown area of the town.

The Osmonds have strong family links to Wales – with one line leading back to Llantwit Major – which has been traced back to the 1800s, before their ancestors emigrated to the USA.

They also believe there’s some connection to Merthyr Tydfil, which led Donny to visit the town.

Donny said at the time: “I have always wanted to come here, I have researched some places in England, but I always wanted to come to Wales to learn where lines of my family came from.”

Donny Osmond will bring his Viva UK tour to Cardiff’s Utilita Arena on Monday 1 February 2027. More info and tickets here.