Global opera star Bryn Terfel to make festival debut in major musical coup

Nation Cymru staff

One of the world’s greatest opera singers is set to return home to one of north Wales’ most prestigious music festivals.

Global opera star Bryn Terfel will headline the opening concert of the North Wales International Music Festival at St Asaph Cathedral on September 10, performing a selection of his favourite songs and sharing stories from his remarkable career.

The internationally acclaimed bass-baritone, who grew up at Pant Glas near Penygroes in Gwynedd, said he was “thrilled” to make his performing debut at the festival which runs from September 10 to 19.

The festival, which features concerts, workshops and fringe events, has been made possible thanks to the generosity of the headline sponsors, Pendine Park care organisation, through the Pendine Arts and Community Trust (PACT), established by owners Mario Kreft MBE and his wife, Gill.

Other sponsors include the Arts Council of Wales, Colwinston Charitable Trust, Scops Arts Trust, Tŷ Cerdd, St Asaph City Council and Salisburys Chartered Accountants.

The opening concert will also see Sir Bryn reunited with royal composer Paul Mealor, the festival’s Artistic Director.

Sir Bryn sang the Kyrie composed by Prof Mealor at the Coronation of King Charles at Westminster Abbey in May 2023.

“It will not be the first time to attend this wonderful festival but it will be my debut taking part, said Sir Bryn.

“St Asaph Cathedral has a resonance unlike anywhere else. It will be a privilege to let my voice travel through a space shaped by centuries of worship and music.

“Performing in North Wales always feels like coming home. There’s something about these walls, this community, this landscape — it reminds me why I became a singer.

“This festival brings people together in a way only music can. To be part of that, in a cathedral with such extraordinary acoustics, is a joy for any artist.

“I am particularly pleased to be performing at the festival this year because I am aware that it coincides with 40th anniversary celebrations of Pendine Park, the headline sponsors.”

According to Prof Mealor, it was a major musical coup to have a global star of Sir Bryn’s stature starring on the festival’s opening night.

He said: “It will be an event that will be hugely anticipated and will surely be a memorable occasion spoken about for many years.

“Bryn will sing some of his favourite songs to the accompaniment of pianist Ellis Thomas. At the start of the second half he will talk about his life and work with the Bishop of St Asaph, the Right Reverend Gregory Cameron.”

Prof Mealor said the festival’s theme for 2026 is Macrocosm: Music and Conservation, exploring the close ties that exist between music and the natural environment.

Among the highlights will be the grand final of the Pendine Young Musician of Wales competition on Wednesday, September 16.

The popular competition, supported by PACT returns with young musicians from throughout Wales competing for the £4,000 prize money and Pendine Trophy.

Mario said: “It is a tremendous honour to welcome Sir Bryn Terfel, one of the world’s greatest opera singers and a proud son of North Wales, to perform at the opening concert of this year’s festival.

“His appearance is especially meaningful as it coincides with Pendine’s 40th anniversary while our support as headline sponsors and the backing of the Pendine Young Musician of Wales competition reflects our longstanding commitment to nurturing artistic talent and enriching communities through culture.

“Music and the arts provide the golden thread that runs through daily life in our care homes, bringing joy, inspiration and connection, so supporting a festival of this calibre perfectly chimes with the ethos that has guided Pendine over the past four decades.”

On Thursday, September 17, the NEW Sinfonia orchestra, conducted by Robert Guy, will mark the 90th birthday of Prokofiev’s innovative work, Peter and the Wolf. The narrator will be Zeb Soanes and the piece will be BSL interpreted.

The concert also includes three new commissions celebrating endangered animals of North Wales – the Red Squirrel, the Pine Marten and the Snowdon Leaf Beetle.

On Saturday, September 12 youngsters from the Denbighshire Music Co-operative (DMC) take centre stage.

Last April St Asaph Cathedral hosted the Royal Maundy service attended by King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

It was the first time in 800 years that this ancient ceremony came to North Wales and only the second time in Wales.

Throughout the day, pupils from the Denbighshire Music Co-operative performed for the Royal party, guests and visitors and in this special concert there will be performances from the Fusion Band, Percussion Ensemble, Jazz Band, and a host of outstanding soloists.

The BBC National Orchestra of Wales conducted by Tianyi Lu and harpist Alis Huws will perform the premiere of a harp concerto composed by Cameron Biles-Liddell as well as Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending and Beethoven’s Sixth symphony.

The festival closes with a choral concert featuring two choirs, Anglesey-based Encôr and Hen Nodiant from Cardiff.

Both are long-time rivals who have only ever met in competition in the National Eisteddfod and will unite in song for the very first time.

Tickets and further details about the festival programme and the Pendine Young Musician of Wales competition are available online at https://nwimf.com. Tickets are also available from Cathedral Frames, St Asaph – 07471 318723 (Weds – Fri, 10 – 4) and Theatr Clwyd – 01352 344101 (Mon – Sat, 10 – 6).