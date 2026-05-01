Global pop superstar joined by BRIT Award-winning songwriter at Cardiff Castle

Nation.Cymru staff

The line up of musical superstars heading to Cardiff this summer just got bigger as a global icon has announced she will be joined at her headlining show by a BRIT Award-nominated singer-songwriter.

Katy Perry is headlining TK Maxx presents Cardiff Castle on Tuesday June 30 as one of only two exclusive UK shows this summer.

And now breakout pop star Mimi Webb is revealed as the special guest, becoming the 77th artist to be announced for what will be a record-breaking summer for the live music series with 24 headline shows.

Final tickets are available via depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

Mimi Webb’s electrifying, engaging and enigmatic pop is boosted by skyscraper-size vocals which first gained attention with 2021 debut EP Seven Shades of Heartbreak. Webb’s debut album Amelia, released in 2023, achieved a Top 5 debut in the UK Albums Chart and was followed by performances for the late Queen Elizabeth II and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Continuing to make waves with more than one billion streams worldwide, she has also supported the likes of The Jonas Brothers, Tate McRae and Benson Boone across the globe.

Since Katy Perry’s Capitol Records debut in 2008 with One of the Boys, she has racked up a cumulative 115 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of more than 70 million albums and 143 million tracks.

The biggest-selling female artist in Capitol history, Katy is one of only 12 artists to have surpassed 100 million certified units with their solo single releases – and the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to achieve the elite status of having 10 million Record Industry Association of America (RIAA)-certified units for a single in 2015. She was also the first artist in RIAA history to earn three RIAA Diamond singles – for Firework, Dark Horse and Roar. Since then, she’s added a few more to her collection with California Gurls (feat. Snoop Dogg), E.T, and both Teenage Dream the single and album going Diamond. Katy now has six singles and one album for a total of seven Diamond-certified titles.

Her most recent album, last year’s 143 hit the Top 10 in both the UK and US charts, while on Spotify Katy boasts an impressive 62million+ monthly listeners with more than 30 million followers.

TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2026 is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

This summer will see 24 headline shows with more than 50 special guests and support artists announced to date.

DEPOT Live founder Nick Saunders said: “I’m delighted we are adding Mimi Webb to the bill as special guest for Katy Perry as this is going to be a very exciting show among what is going to be a phenomenal summer.

“Twenty-four headline shows, 77 artists in total so far. This summer is huge and we can’t wait to get started now. There’s just five weeks to go until our opening show with Chris Stussy which will be the perfect way to kick off a season of brilliant entertainment in the heart of Cardiff.”

Katy Perry and Mimi Webb join The Streets, McFLY, MIKA, Garbage and Skunk Anansie, Two Door Cinema Club, Billy Ocean, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics, Ethel Cain, David Gray and more for TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle.

For more information go to depotlive.co.uk