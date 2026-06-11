‘Global sensation’ retailer reveals details of first store in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

A global force in pop culture and entertainment, famed for its designer collectibles, has revealed the opening details of its first-ever Welsh store.

Wales’ largest shopping centre, St David’s Cardiff, has announced that global sensation POP MART is on its way to the city shopping destination and will open its doors for the first time on Friday, June 19, at 10am.

Located on the upper level of the Grand Arcade (CF10 2EL), near Zara and Sephora, the Welsh opening marks a major milestone in the brand’s continued expansion across Europe.

Bringing its renowned immersive retail experience to fans and collectors, POP MART’s 2,529 sq ft store will offer guests the chance to explore its best-selling ranges including THE MONSTERS – with its cult-worthy Labubu dolls – as well as HIRONO, SKULLPANDA, CRYBABY and more.

With more than 500 physical stores across 30 countries worldwide, POP MART currently has 13 physical stores in the UK, with five of these in London. Prior to the brand’s expansion in Cardiff, Welsh shoppers would have had to travel as far as London, Birmingham, Manchester, or Cambridge to get an official POP MART experience.

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Ian Ashton, Head of Retail for POP MART UK, said: “The momentum behind our UK expansion has been incredible, and opening our first-ever store in Wales is a massive milestone for us. Cardiff is a capital city with a brilliant creative heritage, making it the perfect destination for POP MART. This launch is all about giving our growing Welsh community a physical home, while inviting new fans to discover what makes POP MART so unique.”

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s Cardiff, added: “We’re so excited to welcome POP MART to St David’s for its highly-anticipated Welsh debut. This is an excellent addition to our retail mix that our guests have been eagerly awaiting, and reflects our continued commitment to bringing world-class, experience-led brands to Cardiff. We know POP MART’s unique mix of art and culture will resonate strongly with our guests.”

POP MART operates in more than 30 countries globally, with more than 630 stores and 2,600 roboshops worldwide. The Cardiff opening marks a continued evolution of the brand’s retail presence, with a focus on immersive environments that bring its designer collectible IP to life. It also reflects a growing UK collector community and sustained interest in experience-led retail formats that combine design, storytelling and physical space.

About POP MART

POP MART is a rising global force in pop culture and entertainment. Its mission is to celebrate everyday moments and inspire creativity through designer collectibles and immersive experiences. The company’s ecosystem spans IP incubation and operations, designer collectibles and retail, theme parks and experiential destinations, and digital entertainment.

Its roster features iconic characters such as MOLLY, DIMOO, SKULLPANDA, THE MONSTERS (LABUBU), HIRONO, CRYBABY and more. With these characters, POP MART creates distinctive stories and cultural crossovers that resonate with global audiences. Founded in 2010, POP MART has grown into a category-defining leader in designer toys and immersive creative experiences. The company went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2020.

POP MART is described as ‘more than a brand. It is a universe of creative possibilities’.