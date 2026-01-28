‘Global sensation’ retailer to open its first store in Wales

A global force in pop culture and entertainment, famed for its designer collectibles, has revealed the location for its first-ever Welsh store.

Wales’ largest shopping centre, St David’s Cardiff, has announced that global sensation POP MART is on its way to the city shopping destination.

Bringing its renowned immersive retail experience to fans and collectors, POP MART’s 2,529 sq ft store will offer guests the chance to explore its best-selling ranges including THE MONSTERS – with its cult-worthy Labubu dolls – as well as HIRONO, SKULLPANDA, and more.

With more than 500 physical stores across 30 countries worldwide, POP MART currently has 13 physical stores in the UK, with five of these in London. Prior to the brand’s expansion in Cardiff, Welsh shoppers would have had to travel as far as London, Birmingham, Manchester, or Cambridge to get an official POP MART experience.

Set to launch at St David’s Cardiff later this year, with an opening date to be announced soon, the new POP MART store will be located on the upper level of the Grand Arcade, close to River Island and Zara. It will also be a stone’s throw from the brand-new Sephora store, which opened at St David’s late last year.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director of St David’s Cardiff, said: “Following strong demand from our guests, we’re thrilled to be bringing POP MART to St David’s. With its loyal global following, POP MART’s arrival reflects our long-term commitment to bringing exciting, world-class brands to Wales. We know the brand will be hugely popular and that there will be a great deal of anticipation for its arrival.”

A POP MART UK representative added: “We’re so excited to open our first store in Wales and bring the POP MART magic to Cardiff. We know this location has been long anticipated by our fans and we are thrilled to officially confirm the news. All updates will be revealed through our socials.”

About POP MART

POP MART is a rising global force in pop culture and entertainment. Its mission is to celebrate everyday moments and inspire creativity through designer collectibles and immersive experiences. The company’s ecosystem spans IP incubation and operations, designer collectibles and retail, theme parks and experiential destinations, and digital entertainment. POP MART operates more than 570 physical stores and over 2,500 ROBO SHOPs across 30 countries, delivering joy to consumers worldwide through an expanding portfolio of original IP.

Its roster features iconic characters such as MOLLY, DIMOO, SKULLPANDA, THE MONSTERS (LABUBU), HIRONO and more. With these characters, POP MART creates distinctive stories and cultural crossovers that resonate with global audiences. Founded in 2010, POP MART has grown into a category-defining leader in designer toys and immersive creative experiences. The company went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2020.

POP MART is described as ‘more than a brand. It is a universe of creative possibilities’.