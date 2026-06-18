Global stars set to arrive in north Wales as the summer music season begins

Nation.Cymru staff

There is just one week to go before some of the biggest names in music arrive in north Wales for a spectacular summer of live entertainment.

Thousands of music fans are expected to descend on the town as TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion returns with eight nights of headline concerts ahead of the renowned Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod..

Pop superstar Rick Astley will launch the season on Wednesday June 24 and he’ll be joined on the night by special guests Lottery Winners and 80s inspired pop outfit Deco.

With final preparations underway, the town is ready to welcome a host of global music stars. This year’s concert series also features Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, David Gray, Billy Ocean, Super Furry Animals, Bowling For Soup, Deacon Blue and Tom Grennan.

Celebrating its 79th year, the Llangollen International Eisteddfod begins on Tuesday July 7, featuring a stellar programme that blends world-class performances with cultural celebration. Highlights include ​‌Emeli Sandé with the Absolute Orchestra, Michael Ball, Uniting Nations: One World featuring Sir Karl Jenkins, Global Rhythms: Made In Wales, Orchestral Qawwali Project, and the prestigious Choir of the World competition.

TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion 2026 is presented as part of an ongoing partnership with the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Eisteddfod Dave Danford said: “There’s a real sense of excitement building in Llangollen as we prepare to welcome some of the biggest names in music, alongside thousands of performers and visitors from around the world.

“The Live at Llangollen Pavilion series has become an important part of our summer season in recent years, bringing world-class artists to North Wales and introducing new audiences to everything our town and festival have to offer.

“With eight fantastic concerts followed by an ambitious and internationally diverse Eisteddfod programme, this promises to be one of the most memorable summers in Llangollen’s history.”

Founded in 1947, the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod is one of the world’s most vibrant celebrations of music, dance and international friendship. Held annually in Llangollen, North Wales, the festival brings together thousands of performers and visitors from across the globe, uniting cultures through creativity, performance and competition.

Following a record-breaking 2025, the 2026 festival is set to be its most exciting to date. Alongside an expanded programme of competitions, this year’s line-up features an exceptional series of concerts and large-scale collaborations, including bespoke orchestral performances with internationally renowned artists.

These landmark events sit at the heart of an increasingly diverse programme, reaffirming Llangollen’s reputation as one of the UK’s most distinctive international arts festivals.

For more information go to llangollen.net