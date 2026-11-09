Global superstar announces huge Welsh show

Nation.Cymru Staff

One of the best-selling female artists of all time is set to perform in Wales next summer as part of a major European tour, with the Cardiff show one of just four UK dates.

Pop music icon Mariah Carey will bring her European tour to DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle on Tuesday 29 June as part of her FireflySummer Festivals Tour, with special guests British R&B group Eternal.

Most recently, Mariah Carey celebrated 25 years of her fan-favourite album, Glitter by releasing an expanded digital deluxe edition featuring 15 additional tracks, including rare and previously unreleased recordings.

With more than 200 million albums sold to date and 19 Billboard Hot 100 Number 1 singles (18 self-penned), Mariah has produced more music than any solo artist in history.

Earlier this year, she dropped her highly anticipated 16th studio album Here For It All, which debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart.

The album maintained her 35-year streak of landing her new projects in the Billboard 200’s top 10, as well as securing the Number 1 spot on Billboard for Top Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales, Top R&B Albums and Independent Albums.

A two-time Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominee and an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, recognition for Mariah includes:

Five GRAMMY Awards (and 34 nominations)

10 American Music Awards (and 39 nominations)

Three Guinness World Record titles

Billboard’s Artist of the Decade Award and Icon Award

The World Music Award for World’s Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium

The Ivor Novello Award for PRS for Music Special International Award

BMI’s Icon Award for her outstanding achievements in songwriting.

In 2023, Mariah also became one of the first 13 recipients of the BRIT Billion Award for surpassing one billion streams in the UK.

As the globally recognised Queen Of Christmas, her beloved 1994 yuletide hit All I Want For Christmas Is You has become one of the longest-charting singles in any genre, spending 65 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Away from music, she is also a best-selling author as her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times Best Seller list.

Firefly Summer Festivals Tour

Next summer’s Cardiff date is one of just four UK dates on the Firefly Summer Festivals Tour which will also see Mariah head to Scarborough, Woodstock and Exeter.

Joining Mariah in Cardiff will be Eternal, the girl group who originally formed in 1992, and achieved success internationally, selling more than 10 million records worldwide.

Their debut album Always & Forever peaked at No. 2 in the UK Albums Chart and went four-times platinum in the UK, and in 1997 they hit Number 1 on the UK Singles Chart with I Wanna Be the Only One, which also won them a MOBO Award for Best Single.

They also received seven BRIT Award nominations throughout their career, and achieved a total of 15 UK Top 20 hits between 1993 and 1999 before taking a break from the limelight.

Today the Eternal line-up consists of Easther Bennett, Vernie Bennett and Christel Lakhdar.

Headliners

Mariah Carey, Franky Rizardo, The Corrs, Kraftwerk, Sonny Fodera, Bananarama, Ronan Keating, Jack Savoretti and James Morrison are among the first headline announcements for DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2027 which is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

DEPOT Live founder Nick Saunders said: “What an incredible artist to be adding to summer 2027 at Cardiff Castle. Mariah Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time and she is certainly one of the most exciting performers.

“This will be an incredible show for our Cardiff audience and one that will live long in the memory. What a year we are going to have!”

Pre-sale tickets are available from 9am Thursday via the DEPOT Live site, and all tickets go on general sale at 9am Friday via depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk.