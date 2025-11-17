Global superstar set for exclusive Wales date next summer

Global pop superstar Katy Perry will head to Cardiff in 2026 for one of only two exclusive UK shows.

One of the best-selling music artists in history, Katy will headline TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle on Tuesday, 30 June next year.

Speaking ahead of her visit to Cardiff, Katy said: “What’s up Wales? I can’t wait to see you guys and we’ll have a party you’ll never forget…or remember. It will be epic.”

Since Katy Perry’s Capitol Records debut in 2008 with One of the Boys, she has racked up a cumulative 115 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of more than 70 million albums and 143 million tracks.

The biggest-selling female artist in Capitol history, Katy is one of only 12 artists to have surpassed 100 million certified units with their solo single releases. She was also the first artist to earn three RIAA Diamond singles, Firework, Dark Horse, and Roar.

Since then, Katy has added a few more to her collection with California Gurls (feat. Snoop Dogg), E.T, and both Teenage Dream the single and album going Diamond. Katy now has six singles and one album for a total of seven Diamond-certified titles.

Her most recent album, last year’s ‘143’ hit the Top 10 in both the UK and US charts, while on Spotify Katy boasts 62 million+ monthly listeners with more than 30 million followers.

Heading to Cardiff for just one of two shows in the UK next summer, Welsh audiences can expect a night filled with hits and energy.

TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2026 is presented by promoters DEPOT Live, and Cuffe and Taylor.

DEPOT Live founder Nick Saunders said: “Katy Perry is an icon so we are delighted to be welcoming her to Cardiff next summer.

“Given her superstar status and the fact that this is one of only two shows in the UK next year this will be a hot ticket, so do not delay on securing your place at what will be a brilliant night at the castle.”

Katy Perry joins The Streets, McFLY, MIKA, Garbage and Skunk Anansie, Two Door Cinema Club, Billy Ocean, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics, Ethel Cain, David Gray and the Blackbird Festival, featuring Alter Bridge, Skindred, BUSH, Florence Black, Cardinal Black and more among the headline announcements for TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle.

Presale tickets are available at 9am Thursday on the DEPOT Live site. All tickets go on general sale at 9am Friday via DEPOT Live and Ticketmaster.