‘Gobaith Newydd’: Star Wars to be dubbed in Welsh for first time

Star Wars is to be dubbed into Welsh for the first time, with a cast of leading Welsh actors bringing the iconic 1977 film to life yn Gymraeg ahead of its 50th anniversary.

Announced today at the National Eisteddfod, the Welsh language dub of the space fantasy blockbuster, Star Wars: A New Hope, has been produced by Lucasfilm and Disney in collaboration with S4C and the Welsh Government via Creative Wales.

The film, Star Wars: Gobaith Newydd, will broadcast on S4C and across its platforms from Christmas Day onwards. The news comes ahead of the film’s 50th anniversary in 2027.

Some of Wales’ most internationally-recognised actors lead the cast in the new Welsh-language version, including:

Matthew Rhys as Han Solo

Rhys Ifans as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Princess Leia

Mark Lewis Jones as Darth Vader

Osian Morgan as Luke Skywalker

The wider Welsh cast includes Llyr Ifans (C-3PO), Nia Roberts (Aunt Beru), Richard Harrington (Grand Moff Tarkin), Owain Arthur (Red Leader), and Rhodri Meilir (Gold Leader).

The Welsh language dub was directed by Ellyn Stern and produced by Michael Kohn, Director of Distribution Operations at Lucasfilm.

“We’re really excited about this project for many reasons,” Kohn explains. “I’ve been involved in a few Indigenous dubs of Star Wars over the years that aim to preserve and revitalise interest in learning the language. They have been tremendously successful not only in their communities but internationally as well. The chance to celebrate the Welsh language through Star Wars is one we couldn’t pass up.”

Lucasfilm Co-President Lynwen Brennan, who was born and raised in Wales, is thrilled that the year-long celebration of A New Hope’s 50th anniversary will include this unique dub of the film.

“Wales has such a rich history of storytelling and a beautiful lyrical language. We have never before had a translation of Star Wars into Welsh and I am so thankful, that in celebration of our 50th anniversary, we have been able to work with some incredible Welsh talent to make that a reality,” Lynwen explained.

“Welsh speakers will finally be able to enjoy the film in our native language, and my hope is that it will have the same emotional impact as if you were watching the film again for the first time.”

Wales has long played a role in Star Wars projects as well as other Lucasfilm productions in the past, with a full-size Millennium Falcon built at Pembroke Dock in 1979 for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, as well as scenes from Lucasfilm’s Willow (both the movie and series) and Star Wars: The Acolyte shot there.

S4C’s Chief Executive, Geraint Evans, added: “The stars certainly aligned with this project. We were thrilled when Lucasfilm approached us to partner on producing a Welsh version of Star Wars: A New Hope.

“It’s such an iconic film to so many generations of fans across the world so we’re delighted to be working with them and Creative Wales to turn this ambition into reality.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to promote the Welsh language and our talented actors on an international stage. It also compliments our strategy to expand our viewing through remarkable content and our desire to help produce cinematic films in Welsh.”

Rhun ap Iorwerth, First Minister of Wales, said: “Star Wars was one of the most influential films of my childhood and its appeal shows no sign of waning, captivating audiences to this day.

“To see a Welsh language version of this iconic film, using the talents of some of our best actors, is fantastic. We already produce world-class TV and film here in Wales and I’m really looking forward to seeing Star Wars in Welsh later this year.”

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